Bengals vs. Rams odds, line, spread: 2022 Super Bowl picks, predictions, best bets from expert who’s 40-28

The 2022 Super Bowl will feature a matchup between two upstart franchises when the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams take on the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Feb. 13. The Rams (15-5), who will be making their fifth Super Bowl appearance and second in a span of four years, will try for their second Super Bowl crown and first since 1999. The Bengals (13-7), who are participating in their third Super Bowl and first since 1988, have never won a league championship. This will be the first meeting between the teams since 2019, when the Rams posted a 24-10 win in London. The Bengals lead the all-time series 8-6 and have won three of the past four meetings.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Bengals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 48.5.

Here are the NFL odds and trends for Rams vs. Bengals:

Bengals vs. Rams spread: Los Angeles -4.5

Bengals vs. Rams over-under: 48.5 points

Bengals vs. Rams money line: Los Angeles -200, Cincinnati +170

LAR: Under is 27-10-1 in the Rams’ last 38 games as favorites

CINN: Bengals are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games

Featured Game | Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles is led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has been lights-out this postseason. He has limited his mistakes and guided the Rams when they have needed him most. In three postseason games, Stafford has completed 72-of-100 attempts for 905 yards and six touchdowns, while throwing just one interception for a rating of 115.6. He has also rushed for a pair of scores and converted five first downs. In three career games against the Bengals, Stafford has thrown for 703 yards and five touchdowns.

Stafford’s top target continues to be wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was the NFL’s top receiver during the regular season. In three playoff games, Kupp has 25 receptions on 32 targets for 386 yards (15.4 average) and four touchdowns. He has five explosive plays of 20 or more yards and converted 14 first downs. Against the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, Kupp was a menace, catching 11 passes for 142 yards (12.9 average) and two TDs. A week earlier against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kupp had nine receptions for 183 yards (20.3 average) and a score.

Why the Bengals can cover

Despite that, Los Angeles is not a lock to cover the Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl spread. That’s because Cincinnati also has an elite quarterback in Joe Burrow, who is coming into his own during the 2022 NFL playoffs. In the AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Burrow completed 23-of-38 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns. He also directed the team to the game-winning field goal in overtime following a takeaway by the defense. In three postseason games, Burrow has completed 75-of-109 passes (68.8 percent) for 842 yards and four touchdowns. He has been picked off twice, but has a rating of 96.2.

Rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has had 54 or more yards receiving in all three playoff games. In the win over the Chiefs, Chase caught six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. He has 20 receptions in the postseason for 279 yards (13.9 average) and one touchdown with four explosive plays of 20 yards or more. He also has 135 yards after the catch and 13 first-down conversions.

