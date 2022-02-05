Bengals vs. Rams odds, line, spread: 2022 Super Bowl picks, predictions, best bets from top expert who’s 40-28

After going three decades without a playoff win, not much was expected of the Cincinnati Bengals. However, quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals (13-7) now find themselves just one win away from their first Super Bowl title. Cincinnati, which won the AFC North title for the first time since 2015, has been on a roll entering the 2022 Super Bowl, posting wins over Las Vegas, top-seeded Tennessee and second-seeded Kansas City in the 2022 NFL playoffs. The Rams (15-5), who have been equally impressive, knocked out Arizona, defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay, and San Francisco, a team that had beaten them six consecutive times.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 13. Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Bengals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 48.5.

Bengals vs. Rams spread: Los Angeles -4.5

Bengals vs. Rams over-under: 48.5 points

Bengals vs. Rams money line: Los Angeles -200, Cincinnati +170

LAR: Under is 27-10-1 in the Rams’ last 38 games as favorites

CINN: Bengals are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games

Why the Rams can cover

Quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to prove he is worth what Los Angeles paid to pry him loose from Detroit during the offseason. In the NFC Championship Game, Stafford avoided making mistakes and guided the Rams to their second title game in four years. He completed 31 of 45 passes (68.9 percent) for 337 yards and two touchdowns. A week earlier, Stafford was poised throughout as Tampa Bay rallied, completing 28 of 38 passes (73.7 percent) for 366 yards and two touchdowns with a rating of 121.2 in a 30-27 win over the Buccaneers.

Although wide receiver Cooper Kupp had another monster game in the win over the 49ers, making just as important of a contribution was receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who caught nine of the 11 passes thrown his way for 113 yards (12.6 average). In three games during the 2022 NFL playoffs, Beckham has 19 receptions for 236 yards (12.4 average) and one score. He also has four explosive plays of 20 yards or more and 60 yards after the catch with 13 first-down conversions.

Why the Bengals can cover

Quarterback Joe Burrow was a major reason for Cincinnati’s ability to erase an 18-point deficit and beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Burrow completed 23 of 38 passes (60.5 percent) for 250 yards and two touchdowns. He was also able to scramble out of trouble and came up with key first downs with his legs, carrying five times for 25 yards. During the regular season, Burrow was among the AFC’s top passers, completing 366 of 520 attempts (70.4 percent) for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns against just 14 interceptions for a passer rating of 108.3.

Running back Joe Mixon has also emerged as one of the Bengals’ postseason heroes. He leads the team in rushing, carrying 52 times for 190 yards (3.7 average) and one touchdown. He has also converted nine first downs. In the win over the Chiefs, Mixon carried 21 times for 88 yards (4.2 average). During the regular season, Mixon led the team with 1,205 yards on 292 carries (4.1) and 13 TDs.

