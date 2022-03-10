Benzema’s unique first, Lewandowski joins Ronaldo, Messi

A surprising Actual Madrid comeback towards PSG emphatically closed out the primary part of UEFA Champions League (UCL) round-of-16 ties as Madrid joined Liverpool, Manchester Metropolis, and Bayern Munich within the quarterfinals. The opposite 4 ties will occur subsequent Tuesday and Wednesday.

Karim Benzema’s second-half hat trick impressed Madrid to a 3-1 win on the evening (3-2 on mixture). Elsewhere on the identical evening, Manchester Metropolis performed out a 0-Zero draw towards Sporting Lisbon, snug in the truth that the primary leg had ended 5-Zero of their favour.

On Tuesday, Liverpool superior regardless of a nervous 0-1 loss to Inter Milan at house (gained 2-1 on agg.) whereas Bayern Munich obliterated RB Salzburg 7-1 (8-2 on agg.) due to a primary half Robert Lewandowski hattrick.

By The Numbers brings you the perfect stats:

1

Benzema is the primary participant to attain a UCL hat trick vs a membership from his house nation within the knockout (KO) stage. He is additionally the fifth participant to attain 3+ objectives within the second half of a UCL KO sport, and the primary since Lucas Moura, who did it within the 2018-19 semifinals to assist Tottenham Hotspur beat Ajax.

3

Robert Lewandowski has joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the one gamers with 10+ objectives in three or extra UCL campaigns (Ronaldo has carried out it seven instances, Messi – 5).

4

That is the fourth time that PSG has blown a primary leg lead within the UCL KO stage, tied second most all time with Barcelona. Solely Actual Madrid (6) have misplaced extra such ties.

5

This was Lewandowski’s fifth UCL hat trick. Solely these two, Ronaldo and Messi, have extra (eight every). Lewandowski in details joins Messi as the one two gamers who’ve scored a primary half hat trick in a UCL KO sport (Messi did it within the 2010 quarterfinals vs Arsenal).

5

This is a ridiculous stat for you — this was Bayern Munich’s fifth win by 6+ objectives in UCL KO stage historical past. The remainder of the groups have three such wins, COMBINED.

11

It took eleven minutes between the primary and third objectives that Lewandowski scored vs Salzburg. That is the quickest timespan anybody has scored their hat trick inside. The second quickest? Benzema vs PSG the subsequent day (17 minutes, tied with Mario Gomez).

11

Kylian Mbappe has now scored 11 profession away objectives within the UCL KO phases. That is the third most all-time, behind… you already know who. Ronaldo (23), Messi (12).

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates after scoring towards Actual Madrid. Picture by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Photos

23

Within the extra typical method, Lewandowski’s hat trick (inside 23 minutes of kickoff) was the second earliest in European Cup historical past. The quickest? John Eriksson accomplished his hat trick 22 minutes after kickoff for Djurgardens IF on October 12, 1955, towards Gwardia Warsaw within the second leg of the primary spherical ever performed in European Cup historical past.

23y, 79d

At 23 years and 79 days, Mbappe is the youngest participant to attain in three straight video games vs Actual Madrid within the UCL (ninth total to do it).

20 and 18

Bayern Munich have superior to their 20th UCL quarterfinal, extending their very own report. In the meantime, it is Actual Madrid’s 18th UCL period quarters look, tied second most with Barcelona.

34y, 80d

Benzema has grow to be the oldest participant to attain a UCL hat trick (at 34 years, 80 days), taking the report from Olivier Giroud (Chelsea vs Sevilla, Dec 2020).

40+

Solely two gamers within the huge 5 European leagues have been instantly concerned in 40+ objectives this season — Lewandowski (42 Targets, Four Assists) and Benzema (28G, 4A).

67

Together with his third objective of the sport, Benzema handed Raul Gonzalez for the second most UCL objectives in Actual Madrid historical past (Ronaldo 105, Benzema 67, Raul 66).

2 Associated

157

This was Mbappe’s 157th profession objective for PSG, and helped him move Zlatan Ibrahimovic for second on the membership’s all-time high scorers listing. Solely Edinson Cavani has extra (200).

309

Benzema now has 309 profession objectives for Actual Madrid in all competitions. That is only one shy of tying with the nice Alfredo Di Stefano for third most in Actual Madrid historical past.

MESSI RONALDO WATCH

9

Messi has failed to attain in his final 9 video games vs Actual Madrid, the longest such streak of his profession vs the membership.

(Stats courtesy ESPN’s Stats & Data Group)