Berger shoots another 65, moves atop Honda leaderboard

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Daniel Berger now not must reply questions on how his again his feeling. The scorecard is telling the story.

Berger — taking part in what quantities to a house match for him, together with his residence a 15-minute drive away in Jupiter — was the early chief via two rounds of the Honda Traditional, after capturing a second consecutive 65 on Friday to maneuver away from the sphere earlier than the afternoon wave of gamers took the course.

“You get your mother’s cooking, you get to sleep in your individual mattress,” Berger stated. “It is fairly snug.”

Chris Kirk additionally made an early transfer on Friday, together with his spherical of 68 getting him to 7 below for the week and three photographs off Berger’s tempo.

Berger’s 10-under 130 is tied for the third-lowest rating via 36 holes for the reason that Honda moved to PGA Nationwide in 2007; Aaron Sensible was 12 below via two rounds final 12 months, Rory McIlroy was 11 below on the halfway level in 2014 and Brendon De Jonge was 10 below that very same 12 months.

Advert

None of them went on to win. McIlroy misplaced in a playoff to Russell Henley, Sensible shot 75-73 on the weekend to complete tied for 13th and De Jonge went 76-78 on the weekend to freefall all the way in which to a tie for 63rd.

That stated, Berger is displaying no indicators of hassle thus far this week. And Honda simply fits him; he is had a pair of top-five finishes right here in six earlier begins, together with ending second to Padraig Harrington in a Monday playoff to resolve the winner in 2015.

“Each match I play in I need to win,” Berger stated. “However it might be particularly good to win right here having so many family and friends right here with me this week. However you simply can’t concentrate on that. You have simply bought to take it a shot at a time and actually simply keep affected person as a result of it’s such a difficult golf course.”

Berger had a five-birdie, zero-bogey opening spherical on Thursday and was almost as flawless on Friday, with six birdies and one bogey. The one stroke he gave again was on the par-3 15th, his sixth gap of the day, when his tee ball landed in a bunker and he wound up lacking a 15-foot par putt.

Advert

If his lead holds — and with PGA Nationwide’s conventional wind anticipated to select up within the afternoon, it actually may — it might be Berger’s first 36-hole lead in a PGA Tour occasion for the reason that Vacationers Championship in August 2016. He’s a four-time winner on tour, most not too long ago at Pebble Seaside in 2021.

However the again points that flared up in latest weeks saved him from taking part in Pebble this 12 months and defending that title. He performed the Phoenix Open two weeks in the past, testing his again and declaring afterward that he can be good to play at PGA Nationwide — a spot the place he performed a ton of junior golf — and get a house week on the Honda.

To this point, so good. Excellent, in reality.

“It took really longer than I assumed it was to really feel higher,” Berger stated. “Six, seven years in the past I felt like I might have damaged my ankle and 10 days later I might have been high-quality. However I’m getting older now and even at 28 I don’t really feel the way in which I used to really feel, shockingly, however that’s 1000’s and 1000’s of golf swings later, so it’s simply a part of the job.”

Advert

Amongst these going off within the afternoon wave Friday have been first-round leader Kurt Kitayama, who was 6 below in Spherical 1, and another Honda fan favourite and South Florida native, Brooks Koepka.

DIVOTS: Louis Oosthuizen, the highest-ranked participant within the subject at No. 13 on the earth, rallied for a 65 on Friday — 10 photographs higher than his opening spherical — and bought to even-par 140. He began on the again aspect, made a double-bogey 6 on his second gap (the par-4 11th) to maneuver to 7 over, then had seven birdies and 9 pars the remainder of the way in which. … Doug Ghim had 5 consecutive 5s on the entrance aspect. Drawback was, three of these holes have been par-4s and one was a par-3. He shot 77. … Defending champion Matt Jones struggled once more, capturing 74 and guaranteeing he’d miss the weekend at 7 over.

Advert

___

Extra AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports