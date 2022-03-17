Bermuda Launches Black Golfers Week to Promote Diversity in Sport

Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA), in partnership with the APGA Tour and PGA Journal, marked the fruits of Black Historical past Month with the announcement of an APGA Event to kick off the inaugural Bermuda Black Golfers Week in October 2022.
Black Golfers Week is an initiative to assist promote range in sport by means of sports activities tourism. With the assist of Butterfield Bermuda Championship, BTA held a preview weekend occasion in 2021 to showcase the idea and convey companions, sponsors, and influencers collectively as a taster for what’s deliberate in 2022.
The 2021 occasion preview featured the Legends Lunch, a dynamic panel of native and worldwide Black sporting pioneers in golf, athletics and premier league soccer moderated by the BTA Director of Sports activities and Enterprise Growth, three-time Workforce USA Olympian Hazel Clark, in accordance with a press release. Olympian John Clark, pioneering Westham footballer Clyde Greatest and worldwide golf professional, Kim Swan, JP MP, explored their respective challenges as minorities in sport and the activism required to assist create alternatives for the Black athletes who got here behind them.
Charles H. Jeffers II, CEO of the Bermuda Tourism Authority, mentioned, “We’re dedicated to taking over a management position in broadening entry to the game of golf worldwide. Black Golfers Week will place Bermuda as a number one mild elevating range, fairness and inclusion in sport. These conversations can enlighten and encourage golf communities of all backgrounds. In the end, our objective is to drive visitation and develop a framework for the game that may deepen the expertise pool, foster alternative and underscore Bermuda’s pioneering position in Black golf historical past.”
The weeklong occasion will embody a screening of “Rafael Louis “Kid” Corbin: Breaking Golf’s Color Line in America, Canada and Bermuda,” a documentary by Dr. Jeffrey Sammons highlighting the little-known story of Black Bermudian golfer Rafael Corbin’s position in opening golf to African People and Afro Canadians by means of his sports activities activism in opposition to segregation at golf golf equipment throughout North America. In honor of his extraordinary contributions to the game, organizers will shut the week with the eponymous Child Corbin Traditional golf tourney at Port Royal Golf Course. The week features a full golf itinerary with a celeb pro-am match, free golf play and golf classes, interspersed with panel discussions, awards dinners, island excursions and events.
BTA Director of Enterprise Growth Hazel Clark (OLY) mentioned, “Final fall, we gave the world a preview of our ambitions for driving range in sport with Bermuda’s incomparable ocean-flanked golf programs because the backdrop. This October, we are going to unveil an much more thrilling itinerary to showcase our sturdy sports activities tourism infrastructure, have fun our partnerships, and create a memorable, impactful golf weekend for our guests. What’s extra, this initiative will incorporate vital native engagement parts, together with a children’ golf clinic hosted by worldwide {golfing} phenom Troy Mullins. We’re excited by the potential of this occasion and stay up for welcoming each golf fanatics and golf-curious vacationers.”
The 2022 APGA Tour occasion follows PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship which has come on board as associate for the Black Golfer’s Week 2022 program. Sean Sovacool, government director, Butterfield Bermuda Championship, mentioned, “the match employees is dedicated to delivering a premier {golfing} expertise to professionals in Bermuda. Equally vital is the data that eradicating obstacles to entry and supporting range within the sport is a vital subsequent step to rising the sport of golf worldwide. With this in thoughts, we proudly assist the goals and mission of Bermuda Black Golfers Week.”
Black Golfers Week will happen in Bermuda from Oct.24-31, 2022. For extra info, go to www.bermudadrivingdiversity.com.