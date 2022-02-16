Texas

Bernie endorses progressive Texas candidates

February 16, 2022
Al Lindsey
Bernie Sanders recently endorsed two Texas candidates running for congress, essica Cisneros and Greg Casar.

Ross D. Franklin, STF / Associated Press

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders recently endorsed progressive Texas candidates running for Congress, Jessica Cisneros and Greg Casar. Both also received support from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a rally in San Antonio this past weekend. 

Casar, a former Austin city council member, is one of four Democrats running in Texas’ 35th district, which stretches along Interstate 35 from San Antonio to Austin. Texas’ 35th has been long held by U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, who is now running for reelection in a newly formed district centered around Austin.

“I am proud to endorse @GregCasar for Congress,” Sanders tweeted on February 14. “Greg is committed to fighting on behalf of this country’s working class. From fighting to raise the minimum wage to enacting paid sick leave, he understands that in the richest country on earth, all of us can live a life of dignity.”


Meanwhile, Cisneros, an immigration attorney from Laredo, is running against Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, who’s been the U.S. representative for Texas’s 28th congressional district since 2005. The district covers a strip in deep South Texas starting in the eastern outskirts of San Antonio and ending at the U.S.-Mexico border. 

“I am proud to endorse @JCisnerosTX for Congress,” Sanders tweeted about Cisneros. “She knows that real change comes from the bottom on up, not the top on down. She will fight for the working class in Congress, and together we will build a movement to transform this nation so that it works for all our people.”

Early voting began for the Texas primary election on Monday, February 14. The primary election will determine who is on the ballot for the midterm elections this November.







