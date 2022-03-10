Best Apple iPhone 13 cases roundup: Where to buy phone cases for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 mini

The brand new iPhone 13s require totally different cellphone circumstances than the iPhone 12, so choose up certainly one of these choices from Case-Mate, OtterBox or Nomad. Case-Mate/OtterBox/Nomad



If you happen to personal an Apple iPhone 13, you need to personal a case to guard it. Not solely will a brand new case defend your expensive new smartphone from cracks, drops, water and micro organism, however it could exhibit your private fashion.

We have discovered a few of the finest Apple iPhone 13 circumstances on the market proper now for each Apple iPhone 13 dimension, together with Professional, Professional Max and Mini.

High merchandise on this article:

Greatest shatter-proof iPhone 13 case: OtterBox iPhone 13 Defender Series case, $40 and up

Greatest Apple iPhone 13 case deal: Apple iPhone 13 leather case with MagSafe, $40 (regularly $60)

There is no want to fret that your new iPhone 13 case will not suit your cellphone. OtterBox, Casetify, Case-Mate and extra trusted iPhone case producers have circumstances out there that match the distinctive design of the Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Professional, iPhone 13 Professional Max and iPhone 13 mini telephones. (Be aware: Some small design adjustments within the new fashions will render iPhone 12 cases incompatible.)

Forward, you may discover all kinds of Apple iPhone 13 cellphone circumstances which can be modern and purposeful. These circumstances provide various ranges of safety and totally different designs, from easy to assertion.

Apple leather-based case with MagSafe

Apple by way of Amazon



The leather-based on this Apple-brand cellphone case develops a pure patina over time. It has built-in magnets to align with suitable MagSafe equipment. The case can also be wi-fi charger suitable and is available in quite a lot of colours.

It can save you as much as $20 on this official Apple case at Amazon proper now.

Apple iPhone 13 leather case with MagSafe, $40 (regularly $60)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro leather case with MagSafe, $48 (regularly $60)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max leather case with MagSafe, $48 (regularly $60)

Apple iPhone 13 mini leather case with MagSafe, $60

Apple iPhone leather-based pockets with MagSafe

Amazon



The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Professional are suitable with this leather-based pockets from Apple. Much less of a case and extra of a handy add-on, the Apple leather-based pockets has built-in magnets that snap it onto your cellphone. It is available in 5 colours.

Apple iPhone leather wallet with MagSafe, $48 (regularly $60)

OtterBox Defender Collection Professional case

OtterBox



If you happen to’re searching for critical, heavy-duty cellphone safety, choose up this OtterBox Defender Series Pro case. It survives 4 occasions as many drops because the army normal, and has raised edges to guard your digicam and display. It additionally options an antimicrobial expertise that protects the case exterior towards widespread micro organism, and has a silver-based additive that blocks microbial progress. Discover this case in 4 colours.

OtterBox iPhone 13 Defender Series case, $40

OtterBox iPhone 13 Defender Series Pro case, $60

OtterBox iPhone 13 Defender Series Pro Max case, $55

OtterBox iPhone 13 Defender Series Mini case, $40

Allytech anti-peep magnetic case for iPhone 13

Allytech by way of Walmart



Shield the data in your cellphone with the Allytech anti-peep magnetic case and protecting cellphone display. Solely it is possible for you to to see your display clearly when trying instantly at your cellphone. Folks standing beside you will not be capable to learn your display, the protecting cellphone display provides the phantasm that your display is darkish.

The case options full-body steel body safety and an anti-drop, shock absorption design. The iPhone accent is obtainable on-line now for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Professional and iPhone 13 Professional Max. The case is obtainable in all kinds of colours.

Allytech anti-peep magnetic case for iPhone 13, $17 (regularly $33)

Allytech anti-peep magnetic case for iPhone 13 Pro, $17 (regularly $33)

Allytech anti-peep magnetic case for iPhone 13 Pro Max, $17 (regularly $33)

Case-mate Pelican Voyager



If you happen to’re somebody who tends to drop their cellphone, take into account the Pelican Voyager. Case-mate claims to have examined the cellphone to army specs to outlive a number of drops. The Pelican Voyager options 4 ranges of sturdy plastic and its edges are rimmed with energy-absorbing rubber.

Plus, a transparent cellphone case is at all times timeless.

Case-mate Pelican Voyager iPhone 13, $60

Case-mate Pelican Voyager iPhone 13 Pro, $60

Case-mate Pelican Voyager iPhone 13 Pro Max, $60

Case-mate Pelican Voyager iPhone 13 Mini, $45

Casetify Paint by Poketo case

Casetify



This Casetify case, a collaboration with Poketo, is roofed in paint strokes in a lovely shade mixture. It gives 6.6-foot drop safety and is manufactured from a shock-absorbing materials that reduces impression by 95%. It has an anti-microbial coating that eliminates 99% of micro organism and helps wi-fi charging. Plus, it is eco-friendly: The case is made with 65% recycled supplies (similar to repurposed cellphone circumstances and manufacturing scraps).

Casetify Paint by Poketo iPhone 13 case, $50

Casetify Paint by Poketo iPhone 13 Pro case, $55

Casetify Paint by Poketo iPhone 13 Pro Max case, $60

Casetify Paint by Poketo iPhone 13 mini case, $45

Casetify terrazzo with opaque background case

Casetify



Embrace the terrazzo pattern with this opaque Casteify case. It has all the identical shock-absorbing and microbial options because the Poketo Casetify case above.

Casetify terrazzo with opaque background iPhone 13 case, $50

Casetify terrazzo with opaque background iPhone 13 Pro case, $55

Casetify terrazzo with opaque background iPhone 13 Pro Max case, $60

Casetify terrazzo with opaque background iPhone 13 mini case, $45

Rifle Paper Co. Backyard Celebration Blue case

This anti-scratch case, sporting Rifle Paper Co.’s beautiful floral print, permits the colour of your cellphone to shine via — a very nice function in case you’re choosing up the brand new sierra blue iPhone 13. It gives 10-foot drop safety, has built-in antimicrobial safety and is suitable with wi-fi charging.

Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Blue iPhone 13 case, $45

Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Blue iPhone 13 Pro case, $45

Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Blue iPhone 13 Pro Max case, $45

Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Blue iPhone 13 mini case, $45

Case-Mate Karat Marble case

If a little bit of glam is what you are after, choose up this faux-marble-and-gold Case-Mate case. It is semi-opaque and has the identical drop safety, anti-microbial remedy and wi-fi charging help because the Case-Mate case above.

Case-Mate Karat Marble iPhone 13 case, $50

Case-Mate Karat Marble iPhone 13 Pro case, $50

Case-Mate Karat Marble iPhone 13 Pro Max case, $50

Case-Mate Karat Marble iPhone 13 mini case, $50

Nomad Sport case

Nomad



This minimalist case from Nomad has a high-gloss end and is available in 4 colours, together with this ash inexperienced. It gives six-foot drop safety and has a grippy, protecting bumper. It is MagSafe and wi-fi charging suitable.

Nomad Sport iPhone 13 case, $40

Nomad Sport iPhone 13 Pro case, $40

Nomad Sport iPhone 13 Pro Max case, $40

Nomad Sport iPhone 13 mini case, $40

60Sonix Agate case

Sonix



This marbled Sonix case seems particularly good on a white iPhone. An antimicrobial agent is combined into the plastic throughout the manufacturing of those circumstances, that means it is going to by no means put on off. This case has many protecting options, similar to grooved impact-resistant corners, a raised bumper across the digicam gap and 10-foot drop safety.

Sonix Agate iPhone 13 case, $35

Sonix Agate iPhone 13 Pro case, $35

Sonix Agate iPhone 13 Pro Max case, $35

