Best Chromebook deals from Samsung, HP, Acer and more

Because they are generally inexpensive and use a lightweight operating system, Chromebooks serve some people better than traditional laptops. That’s especially true if those users reap more value from speed and affordability than from high-end specs and a full operating system.

Chromebooks are a great choice for people who don’t need a high-powered laptop to get them through their daily tasks. Think sending emails, typing documents, and video chatting with loved ones. Depending on your needs, you might get a lot more use out of a Chromebook over a laptop equivalent that’s running Windows 11. Many users can benefit from their versatility, affordability, security and long battery life, from business professionals and students to casual users.

Right now, CBS Essentials is seeing a lot of Chromebooks on sale, making them even more affordable. You can save up to $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, or up to $160 off the more affordable Acer Chromebook Spin 514 – and that’s just at Best Buy. HP has a number of Chromebook deals as well.

The best Chromebook deals right now

Most Chromebooks are already affordable without a discount, but the best Chromebook deals right now will help you save up to $400 on premium and budget models. We’re not just talking about older configurations here, either. With manufacturers getting ready to roll out new models, some of last year’s best offerings have also gotten a price cut.

13.3″ Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: $599

Samsung



Premium Chromebooks are more of a rare breed, but they do exist, especially for business users who want a bit more power under the hood. The 14-inch Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is great for such users, with a 10th-generation Intel Core processor powering it. The 4K AMOLED display and 2-in-1 design are also useful for business presentations, while the fingerprint reader adds another layer of security to keep those work files safe.

Right now, this premium Samsung Chromebook sits at a sub-$600 price with this $400 discount from Best Buy.

13.3″ Samsung Galaxy Chromebook (Intel Core i5, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $599 (reduced from $999)

14″ Acer Chromebook Spin 514: $469

Acer



The mid-range Acer Chromebook Spin 514 comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 3500C, a mid-tier chip that delivers great performance and good thermal management. That makes this Chromebook a good choice for users looking to tackle streaming, browsing and work tasks. The MIL-STD 810H military-grade sand and dust proofing durability, 360-degree hinge, and 1080p touchscreen display round out its marquee features.

This configuration typically costs more than $600. But, thanks to this Chromebook deal from Best Buy, the price of entry is now under $500.

14″ Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (AMD Ryzen 5, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB eMMC), $469 (reduced from $629)

14″ HP Chromebook x360: $420

HP



The HP Chromebook x360 enjoys a high approval rating among HP customers, with users praising it for its “sleek and stylish” design and “responsive” touch display. It also comes in many configurations, covering different needs and types of users. This particular configuration fits well with students who need an affordable laptop for homework, browsing and streaming.

With this $70 discount from HP, you can get the HP Chromebook x360 for the kids for under $500.

14″ HP Chromebook x360 (Intel Pentium Silver N6000, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB eMMC), $420 (reduced from $490)

13.3″ Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: $399

Samsung



If you’re looking for a sub-$500 Chromebook for streaming, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a nice choice. It boasts a Full HD QLED touch screen that’s responsive and delivers vivid visuals, as well as two 5-watt speakers with Smart Amp support for an amplified stereo experience. Meanwhile, its sleek, lightweight design and up to 13 hours of battery life are useful for commuters and travelers.

With this $150 discount, you can take this QLED Chromebook home for $400.

13.3″ Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 (Intel Celeron, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC), $399 (reduced from $549)

HP Chromebook 14b: $350

HP



Great for students — thanks to its compact clamshell design, up to 10 hours of battery life and a keyboard that’s satisfying to type on — the HP Chromebook 14 is a classroom favorite. That’s especially because it sits at a price point that most parents can afford. Despite its cheaper price tag, it also offers a few luxuries: a fingerprint reader and a touch screen.

The AMD Athlon Silver-powered HP Chromebook 14b configuration with 4 GB of memory and 64 GB eMMC storage is now $120 off at the HP store.

HP Chromebook 14b (AMD Athlon Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC), $350 (reduced from $470)

11″ Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook: $323

Lenovo



Frequent travelers looking for a compact Chromebook might want to check out Lenovo’s 11-inch offering. The 2.64-pound Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook is a tiny piece of kit, making it travel- and commute-friendly. However, it also has a few mention-worthy features in its small frame, including a hybrid design, a multi-touch HD display and a 720p webcam.

Best Buy’s $56 discount on this particular Lenovo Chromebook configuration puts it under $350.

11″ Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook (Mediatek MT8183, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC), $323 (reduced from $379)

14″ HP Chromebook: $250

HP



If you’re not picky and just looking for a inexpensive notebook that does the job, then the 14-inch HP Chromebook can see you through your daily computing tasks. This clamshell Chromebook boasts a snappy Intel Celeron, a thinly-bezeled HD display and Intel UHD graphics, which can tackle casual mobile gaming.

This configuration is typically over $300 retail, but this $80-off deal from HP makes it an even more affordable purchase.

14″ HP Chromebook (Intel Celeron, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC), $250 (reduced from $330)

14″ Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go: $250

Samsung



Samsung Chromebook fans looking for a non-premium option have found the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go affordable yet reliable. There aren’t a lot of extras on it, but its slim, light design and up to 12 hours of battery life are appealing for people who like to squeeze in some work while commuting, or students who need a laptop for classes.

Right now, one of Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go’s low-tier configurations is on sale for under $300 at Samsung.

14″ Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go (Intel Celeron, 8 GB RAM, 32 GB storage), $250 (reduced from $300)

17.3″ Asus Chromebook: $249

Asus



There aren’t that many 17-inch Chromebooks available, so if you’re looking for more screen real estate, the Asus Chromebook is worth considering. It comes with a 17.3-inch 1080p display that helps you spread out and multitask. And its 17-hour battery life lets you do so while you’re on the go.

What’s more, it’s now under $250, thanks to this $120 discount from Best Buy.

17.3″ Asus Chromebook (Intel Celeron N4500, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC), $249 (reduced from $369)

11.6″ Lenovo Chromebook 3: $149

Lenovo



If you’re looking for a truly budget option, the 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3 is a solid choice that’s well-received despite being bare-boned. It has a 4.5 out of 5 rating at Best Buy, with verified reviewers praising its snappy performance and great 10-hour battery life. It’s a great option for casual users who want something for surfing the web and playing mobile or online games.

This configuration of the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is normally $289, but Best Buy has knocked off $140 off its tag, cutting its price down to almost half.

11.6″ Lenovo Chromebook 3 (Mediatek MT8183, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC), $149 (reduced from $289)

Why get a Chromebook?

Chromebooks run on a lightweight operating system called Chrome OS. This particular OS relies on the Google Chrome browser as its primary (though not only) user interface, giving Chromebooks the ability to perform multitasking workloads and demanding tasks like playing laptop games with less powerful internal components.

And because these portables use such components, they’re typically more affordable than laptops and have a longer battery life while still running at optimal speed.

What’s more, Chrome OS is designed to be secure and focused on preventing cyberattacks — something that business users dealing with sensitive information, and kids who are vulnerable to online threats, can appreciate.

While a Chromebook’s main user interface is the Chrome browser, you can still use it without Internet connectivity. For one, the Google Docs suite has a “work offline” function that allows users to continue their work even while temporarily disconnected. For another, newer Chromebook models can run Android apps and apps from the Chrome Web Store that can function offline.

