Best deals on LG OLED TVs on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

fotostorm/Getty Images



Amazon Prime Day 2022 is a great time to score deals on vivid, vibrant LG OLED TVs, but it’s not the only time. Even before Prime Day, you can score savings right now on Amazon on LG OLED TVs, like the 55-inch OLED C1 4K smart TV with built-in Alexa, and the mammoth, gallery-design 77-inch OLED GX 4K smart TV. Read on to get the scoop — and the savings.

The top deals in this article:

48″ LG OLED C1 4K smart TV with Alexa, $997 (reduced from $1,500)

55″ LG OLED A1 4K smart TV, $997 (reduced from $1,300)

77″ LG G1 Class with gallery design 4K Smart OLED TV, $3,300 (reduced from $4,000)

LG OLED 4K TVs boast self-lit pixel technology and ultra-thin designs. On Amazon, LG OLED TV customers generally give the screens high marks for delivering an exceptional picture — a display that’s great for everything from streaming the latest movie to gaming.

Below is a look at the best LG OLED TV deals we found right now on Amazon. Each screen is rated 4.5 stars or higher (out of 5) by Amazon users, and is available to buy on sale today.

When you’re done scouting LG OLED TV deals, stay tuned for a look at other great TV deals you can get on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day. We’ll even tell you everything we know about Amazon Prime Day 2022, Amazon’s big, annual sales event coming in July 2022.

48″ LG OLED C1 4K smart TV with Alexa: $997

LG via Amazon



Right now, you can save more than $500 on the 48-inch model of the LG OLED C1 ultra-thin, wall-mountable smart TV with built-in Alexa. The TV boasts Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. Amazon has the set marked down from $1,500 to $997. The TV’s larger sizes are also available at steep discounts.

In addition to Alexa, this LG OLED C1 features built-in Google Assistant. Download the LG ThinQ app to connect the screen with your compatible smartphone or device. Take advantage of its Game Optimizer feature to keep all your gaming settings in one place. The screen sports four HDMI ports, and three USB ports.

48″ LG OLED C1 4K smart TV with Alexa, $997 (reduced from $1,500)

55″ LG OLED C1 4K smart TV with Alexa, $1,197 (reduced from $1,500)

65″ LG OLED C1 4K smart TV with Alexa, $1,796 (reduced from $2,500)

77″ LG OLED C1 4K smart TV with Alexa, $2,697 (reduced from $3,800)

55″ LG OLED C1 4K smart TV: $1,150

LG via Amazon



The deal Amazon has on the 55-inch model of this LG OLED C1 4K smart TV is pretty great: For starters, it’s marked down 11%; and, for another, it’s a bundle. See, you don’t just get the screen — you get the screen and LG’s two-year extended protection plan. The main difference between this C1 4K smart TV and the one we just told you about is that this version doesn’t come with built-in Alexa and Google Assistant. (It does, however, offer Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity — so, yup, it’s still a smart TV.)

55″ LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,150 (reduced from $1,300)

48″ LG OLED A1 4K smart TV: $797

LG via Amazon



Right now on Amazon, you can save more than $300 on either the 48-inch LG OLED A1 smart TV or the 55-inch LG OLED A1 smart TV. LG’s OLED A1 boasts 4K resolution, the brand’s Game Optimizer feature and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant. It also comes with built-in apps for popular streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+. It sports three HDMI ports, and is wall-mountable.

48″ OLED A1 4K smart TV, $797 (reduced from $1,200)

55″ LG OLED A1 4K smart TV, $997 (reduced from $1,300)

48″ LG OLED CX 4K smart TV (2020): $852

LG via Amazon



Right now on Amazon, when you click the coupon button, you save 5% on the 48-inch LG OLED CX smart TV. (The discount will be applied at checkout.) The 4K-resolution set offers Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. It comes with a table-top stand and remote. It features four HDMI inputs.

48″ LG OLED CX 4K smart TV (2020), $852 after coupon (reduced from $897)

55″ LG OLED GX gallery design 4K smart TV (2020): $1,397

LG via Amazon



The LG OLED GX can hang on your wall like a painting — hence, why it’s known as a gallery-design TV. And while other LG OLED TVs featured here are suitable for wall mounting, this LG OLED TV takes wall mounting to the next level: LG promises there’ll be “no gap” between your ultra-thin screen and the wall.

Amazon has the 2020 model of the LG OLED GX on sale right now. The 55-inch model is marked down 7%, while you can save 10% on the 77-inch version. The LG OLED GX boasts 4K resolution, built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as built-in streaming apps for Netflix and more.

55″ LG OLED GX 55″ gallery design 4K smart TV (2020): $1,397 (reduced from $1,499)

77″ LG OLED GX gallery design 4K smart TV (2020): $3,196 (reduced from $3,547)

Looking for an even bigger deal on an even newer TV? Right now, you can get at least $500 off the 2021 LG G1 gallery 4K smart TV direct from LG. The TV comes in three screen sizes: 55 inches, 65 inches and 75 inches. The biggest discount is for the 77-inch TV: It’s marked down $700, down to $3,300.

77″ LG G1 Class with gallery design 4K Smart OLED TV, $3,300 (reduced from $4,000)

The best TV deals on Amazon right now

Beyond LG OLED TVs, you can shop these great TV deals right now on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. We’re talking screens by Samsung, Sony and more.

43″ Samsung ‘The Frame’ QLED smart 4K TV (2021): $848

Samsung via Best Buy



What makes Samsung’s “The Frame” smart TV so coveted is its built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

That means long after you’ve used the smart TV’s voice command to switch off an episode of “Real Housewives,” you can enter your living room and see a stunning piece from Renoir — and we mean stunning. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true to life!)

43″ Samsung ‘The Frame’ 4K TV, $848 (reduced from $947)

50″ Samsung ‘The Frame’ QLED 4K TV, $948 (reduced from $1,198)

55″ Sony Bravia XR OLED TV: $1,198



Sony via Amazon



The 55-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV is $200 off right now on Amazon. The Sony screen features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high-peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.

55″ Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $1,198 (reduced from $1,398)

55″ 4K Amazon Fire 4-Series TV with Alexa: $360



Amazon



A mid-size television, such as this Amazon Fire 4-Series TV, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The TV is $170 off on Amazon right now. The device comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote. ;Use it to find favorite apps or shows, check the weather — or even find out the score of the big game.

55″ 4K Amazon Fire 4-Series TV with Alexa, $360 (reduced from $520)

65″ TCL QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution: $998

TCL via Amazon



Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should be happy to find a TV — like this discounted TCL model — with a built-in Roku system.

65″ TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $9,000 ( $1,200)

50″ TCL Class 4 series 4K UHD HDR smart Android TV: $298

TCL via Amazon



Android users can keep all of their tech in the same universe with a television that has built-in AndroidTV. The 4K smart TV, on sale now at Amazon, includes Chromecast and Google Assistant.

50″ TCL Class 4 series 4K UHD HDR smart Android TV, $298 (reduced from $318)

65″ Amazon Fire TV: $500

Amazon



You can save more than $300 right now when you buy the 65-inch Amazon Fire TV with 4K resolution at Amazon. This TV with built-in Alexa features 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus.

65″ Amazon Fire TV, $500 (reduced from $830)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?



Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, Amazon traditionally holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups

We think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, but you don’t have to wait until the end of July to find them. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups: