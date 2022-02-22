





Best Detailed Walkaround 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT 2.5L AWD POV Test Drive.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT 2.5L AWD

2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine w/GDI

191 HP @ 181 lb-ft Torque

8 Speed Automatic Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC

22 MPG City, 25 MPG Highway, 24 MPG Combined

MSRP: $35,420.00

Pros

* Rugged Look

* Abundance of Storage Space Behind 2nd Row Seats and Under Floor

* Multitude of Safety Technologies

* Handles Very Well

Cons

* It Takes Two Hands to Raise 2nd Row Seat Back

* Firm Ride

