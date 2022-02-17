





Best Detailed Walkaround POV Test Drive 2021 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid Titanium. Walkaround 2021 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid. My take on the 2021 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid POV Test Drive. Best look at the 2021 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid, the exterior, interior, side, front, rear, wheels, engine under the hood, and take a ride behind the wheel. You don’t get a better walkaround review than this of the 2021 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid Titanium.

2021 Ford Escape PHEV (Plugin Hybrid) FWD Titanium

2.5L I-4 Cylinder Hybrid Engine 221 HP

ECVT Transmission

Exterior Color: Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Interior Color: Ebony/Sandstone Leather

40 MPG Gasoline, 105 MPGe Combined Gasoline, and Electric, 37 MPG Electric Only

MSRP: $43,025.00

Pros

* Very Comfortable Ride

* Handles Very Well

* Good Fuel Economy

* B & O Sound System w/10 Speakers

* Trust Worthy Adaptive Cruise Control

Cons

* Wind Noise Around A-Pillars

View our detailed video walkarounds, walkthroughs, and 360 videos of the most sought-after new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models in their entirety at full screen.

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork

#AutoNetwork

#AutoNetworkReports

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/

The post Best Detailed Walkaround POV Test Drive 2021 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid Titanium first appeared on BlackPressUSA.









Source link