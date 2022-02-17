Best Detailed Walkaround POV Test Drive 2021 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid Titanium. Walkaround 2021 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid. My take on the 2021 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid POV Test Drive. Best look at the 2021 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid, the exterior, interior, side, front, rear, wheels, engine under the hood, and take a ride behind the wheel. You don’t get a better walkaround review than this of the 2021 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid Titanium.
2021 Ford Escape PHEV (Plugin Hybrid) FWD Titanium
2.5L I-4 Cylinder Hybrid Engine 221 HP
ECVT Transmission
Exterior Color: Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Color: Ebony/Sandstone Leather
40 MPG Gasoline, 105 MPGe Combined Gasoline, and Electric, 37 MPG Electric Only
MSRP: $43,025.00
Pros
* Very Comfortable Ride
* Handles Very Well
* Good Fuel Economy
* B & O Sound System w/10 Speakers
* Trust Worthy Adaptive Cruise Control
Cons
* Wind Noise Around A-Pillars
View our detailed video walkarounds, walkthroughs, and 360 videos of the most sought-after new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models in their entirety at full screen.
Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.
Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork
#AutoNetwork
#AutoNetworkReports
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork
Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/
The post Best Detailed Walkaround POV Test Drive 2021 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid Titanium first appeared on BlackPressUSA.