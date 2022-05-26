Best luggage deals in time for Memorial Day 2022

Getty Images



With Memorial Day weekend kicking off in a few days, you might be packing for a trip to the beach or mountains, stocking up on supplies for your family BBQ or putting together a shopping list. After all, Apple gadgets, appliances, clothing items and other household items are on sale for Memorial Day weekend. For those in the market for new luggage, the good news is there are plenty of cases on sale right now.

Top products in this article:



Monos Check-In Large, $320 (reduced from $376)

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 24-inch checked, $158 (reduced from $200)

Paravel Offset carry-on and tote set, $485 (reduced from $515)

Below find the best luggage deals in time for Memorial Day. The holiday’s coming up fast: It falls on Monday, May 30, 2022.

We found top-rated carry-ons, checked bags, hard-shell luggage and soft-sided suitcases from Samsonite, Monos, Delsey Paris and more, all on sale now for Memorial Day.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage: $157

Samsonite



The polycarbonate Omni, a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite, offers high quality at a reasonable price point. Features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels, as well as an interior mesh divider and cross straps. On Amazon, the Omni is available as a carry-on or checked bag, and in both medium and larger sizes. It can be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary depending on which model or version you select. The deal below is for a single, medium-size checked bag.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 24-inch checked, $157 (reduced from $200)

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner: $275

Travelpro



Available in three carry-on and two checked sizes, the Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner is for the traveler who wants a luxury-style look (and not a hard-shell suitcase). Constructed out of a stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, the Platinum Elite features an internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries. Prices vary by color.

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner (vintage gray), $275 (reduced from $330)

Samsonite Freeform Hardside: $187

Samsonite



Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform can make the chore a whole lot easier. The large, durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy, and sports multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It also features four multidirectional, double-spinner wheels, and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock. Prices vary by color.

28″ Samsonite Freeform Hardside (white), $187 (reduced from $270)

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage set: $126

Rockland



On the hunt for a luggage set for all your summer travels? Rockland makes one of the best-selling sets on Amazon. Made out of ABS, a lightweight, durable plastic, the set includes a carry-on and checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional, double-spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage set, $126 (reduced from $340)

Paravel Offset carry-on and tote set: $485

Paravel



It’s all in the details with this carbon-neutral brand founded with sustainability in mind. Geared with frictionless, carbon steel-bearing wheels, this carry-on offers 360-degree movement and a telescopic handle, which makes walking (or running) through the airport a breeze. In terms of aesthetics, think of it as Away’s preppy cousin, complete with trademark stripes and vegan-leather-wrapped side handles and trim. Currently take $30 off the Offset bundle, which includes a carry-on suitcase and matching monogrammed cabana tote.

Paravel Offset carry-on and tote set, $485 (reduced from $515)

Delsey Paris Chatelet: $181

Delsey



The Delsey Paris Chatelet has faux-leather accents and rounded edges. It’s constructed out of polycarbonate, and the durable, but lightweight suitcase boasts tons of great features. We’re talking multidirectional, double-spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed, TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets.

Delsey Paris Chatelet, $181 (reduced from $300)

Monos Carry-On Plus: $245

Monos



The Monos Carry-On Plus is available in a bunch of great colors, and has features like an effortless telescopic handle, plus lots of zippered pockets and compartments. It also has an easy-to-use lock. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period, and lifetime warranty. Choose from 10 carry-on color and print options (including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids).

Monos Carry-On Plus, $245 (reduced from $272)

Monos Check-In Large: $320

Monos



This is the check-in version of the above Monos piece. It comes in 10 colors and prints. Monos’ smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you’re not traveling.

Monos Check-In Large, $320 (reduced from $356)

