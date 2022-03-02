Best movies streaming right now on Netflix

Netflix

From star-studded originals to classics worth re-watching, here are the most notable titles available to stream on Netflix right now. See which award winners, iconic comedies and family-friendly flicks are available on the streaming platform in March 2022.

“The Power of the Dog” Netflix

Phil Burbank is a rancher who brutally mocks his brother and the woman he marries. When Phil starts to take a liking to his new nephew, it’s unclear if he is a changed man or planning something sinister. Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee star in this film that won the Best Picture–Drama award at the 2022 Golden Globes.

“Tick, Tick… Boom!” Netflix

From director Lin-Manuel Miranda comes this moving musical about Jonathan Larson, the young theater composer who persevered while waiting tables and writing the musical that would become “Rent.” The ensemble cast features Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp and Vanessa Hudgens. In her review for The A.V. Club, Caroline Siede wrote: “In joyfully embracing just about every tool in the movie-musical toolbox, Miranda crafts a fitting tribute to the act of artistic creation. And he might just make some musical converts in the process.”

“Minority Report” 20th Century Fox/DreamWorks Pictures

The year is 2054. A police department uses psychic beings to stop crime before it happens in this thriller directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Cruise. Critics made “Minority Report” one of the highest-reviewed movies of 2002. In his review for the Chicago Sun-Times, Roger Ebert wrote: “This film is such a virtuoso high-wire act, daring so much, achieving it with such grace and skill. ‘Minority Report’ reminds us why we go to the movies in the first place.”

“Boogie Nights” Warner Home Video

Paul Thomas Anderson’s period drama stars Mark Wahlberg as a nightclub employee who makes it big in the 1970s porn industry. Variety critic Emanuel Levy calls it “darkly comic, vastly entertaining and utterly original.”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” Netflix

A family on a road trip finds themselves in the middle of a robot apocalypse in this goofy family flick from Netflix. According to /Film‘s Josh Spiegel: “It’s an unbeatable combination of humor and heart.”

“The Harder They Fall” Netflix

Nat Love assembles a gang to take down the person who murdered his parents. An ensemble cast features Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield and Damon Wayans Jr. It holds an 88% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an exemplary 93% audience score.

“Lady Bird” A24

Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-age flick centers on Saoirse Ronan as an artistically inclined high school senior with a strained relationship with her mother. “‘Lady Bird’ is that rare movie in which everything astonishes and leaves you charmed, breathless, and anxious for more,” wrote film critic Rex Reed (Observer).

“Uncut Gems” A24

Adam Sandler takes a dramatic turn as a fast-talking New York City jeweler in the film that earned him an Independent Spirit Award for best male lead. According to The Wall Street Journal‘s Joe Morgenstern: “Mr. Sandler is flat-out sensational as Howard Ratner.”

“Sorry to Bother You” Focus Features

“Sorry to Bother You” is a surrealist comedy about a Black worker who adopts a White accent to excel at his telemarketing job. The successful tactic leads him deeper into a bizarre and unsettling corporate world. LaKeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Terry Crews, David Cross, Danny Glover and Steven Yeun star. The film holds a 93% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Hell or High Water” Lionsgate

Two brothers turn to bank robbing to save their family ranch in this neo-Western crime thriller. Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Jeff Bridges and Gil Birmingham star. The film earned critical acclaim and four Academy Award nominations. In his review for Variety, Owen Gleiberman wrote: “Hell or High Water is a thrillingly good movie – a crackerjack drama of crime, fear, and brotherly love set in a sun-roasted, deceptively sleepy West Texas that feels completely exotic for being so authentic.”

“Dolemite Is My Name” Netflix

Eddie Murphy’s portrayal of Rudy Ray Moore, a 1970s comic and blaxploitation pioneer, garnered well-earned praise from critics. “This isn’t just a jokey comedy vehicle for Eddie Murphy,” wrote TV Guide‘s Jordan Hoffman. “This is truly one of the year’s best films.”

“Taxi Driver” Columbia Pictures

This Martin Scorsese film from 1976 stars Robert De Niro as a taxi driver whose mental state is deteriorating in a morally bankrupt New York City. A young Jodie Foster plays the child prostitute he attempts to protect. TIME, BBC and AFI have all named it one of the best 100 films of all time.

“Marriage Story” Netflix

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson both earned Oscar nominations for their portrayals of a stage director and an actress engaged in a bitter divorce. Chicago Tribune‘s Michael Phillips described it as “beautiful, witty, sad and hopeful.”

“American Factory” Netflix

The 2020 Academy Award-winner for best documentary feature, “American Factory” chronicles what happens when a Chinese billionaire opens a factory in an abandoned General Motors plant in Ohio. “It’s a great, expansive, deeply humanist work,” Vulture‘s David Edelstein said of the first film produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company.

“Good Time” A24

Robert Pattinson tries to free his brother following a botched bank robbery in this crime thriller from “Uncut Gems” filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie. The Globe and Mail‘s Brad Wheeler reviewed the film positively: “Tense, immersive and excellently assaulting, ‘Good Time’ is hella time.”

“The Karate Kid” Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

A martial arts master mentors a bullied teen in this memorable ’80s film that launched a franchise. “‘The Karate Kid’ was one of the nice surprises of 1984 — an exciting, sweet-tempered, heart-warming story with one of the most interesting friendships in a long time,” wrote Rogert Ebert in the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Becoming” Netflix

This Netflix documentary provides an intimate look at the life of former first lady Michelle Obama as she embarks on a 34-city book tour. “For every sobering note, ‘Becoming’ has a dozen uplifting moments,” wrote film reviewer Richard Roeper in the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Over the Moon” Netflix

A girl meets a mythical moon goddess in this whimsical animated adventure from Netflix. Screen Rant‘s Molly Freeman dubbed it, “An explosion of wonder, color and magic. “‘Over the Moon’ tells a beautifully sentimental story of family and love, with super catchy songs mixed in.”

“The Hateful Eight” Anchor Bay Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino’s blood-drenched Western about nefarious characters sheltering from a blizzard features a star-studded cast, including Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Reelviews movie critic James Berardinelli had high praise for the film: “This is a high-wire thriller, full of masterfully executed twists, captivating dialogue, and a wildly entertaining narrative that gallops along at a pace to make three hours evaporate in an instant. Best film of the year? Yes.”

“How to Train Your Dragon 2” Universal Pictures

This Golden Globe winner for Best Animated Feature Film is a family-friendly sequel worth streaming on Netflix. “‘How to Train Your Dragon 2’ is the rare sequel that improves upon its predecessor in nearly every single way imaginable,” according to Screen Rant‘s Ben Kendrick.

“Looper” Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

“Looper” is a time travel sci-fi thriller directed by Rian Johnson. It revolves around a future where hit men send their targets 30 years into the past to be murdered and cleaned up without a trace. Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars. Joe Morgenstern of The Wall Street Journal was captivated by the 2012 film, writing in his review: “So what’s left for the audience to hook into? Only pounding action, elegant style, steady-state suspense, marvelous acting and, despite that droll pooh-poohing every now and then, haunting explorations of youth, age and personal destiny. “It’s a lot to claim for a sci-fi thriller, but I was blown away by Rian Johnson’s ‘Looper.'”

“I Am Not Your Negro” Amazon Studios

Writer and activist James Baldwin’s unfinished manuscript “Remember This House” is brought to life in this Oscar-nominated 2016 documentary narrated by Samuel L. Jackson. New Orleans Times-Picayune reviewer Mike Scott wrote: “The result is a film that is at once sobering and thoughtful — and, yes, uncomfortable, at times. But it’s a necessary uncomfortable.”

“Springsteen on Broadway” Kevin Mazur

The Boss brings his solo acoustic performance from Broadway to your TV screen in this Netflix original special. “The power of Springsteen’s show radiates from the screen, seizing the viewer with its sincerity,” according to Vanity Fair‘s Sonia Saraiya.

“13th” Netflix

Ava DuVernay’s powerful Netflix documentary explores how the U.S. prison system is linked to institutionalized racism. The Academy Award-nominated film features interviews with Angela Davis, Van Jones, Senator Cory Booker and other activists, historians and elected officials. “’13th’ is a titanic statement by a major American voice. Viewing — right now — should be mandatory,” wrote Entertainment Weekly‘s Joe McGovern.

“Monty Python and the Holy Grail” Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Philadelphia Daily News’ Gary Thompson described this memorable comedy as “surely one of the funniest movies ever made.” And this isn’t the only Monty Python title available on Netflix. Fans of the British comedy troupe can also find “Life of Brian,” their classic series “Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” and more on the streaming platform.

“Lee Daniels’ The Butler” Anchor Bay Entertainment

Forest Whitaker plays a White House butler to eight U.S. presidents in this historical drama featuring an all-star cast, including Oprah Winfrey, Jane Fonda and Cuba Gooding Jr. Film critic Joe Neumaier of the New York Daily News called it “a singularly full-hearted and moving film.”

“21 Jump Street” Columbia Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

This 2012 buddy-cop movie stars Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum as officers who pose as high-school students to investigate a new drug that is circulating. The comedy received positive reviews from critics, including Michael Rechtshaffen, who wrote: “Not since Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg teamed up in ‘The Other Guys’ has an onscreen pairing proved as comically rewarding as the inspired partnership of Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum.”

“The Artist” Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

An Academy Award winner for best picture, “The Artist” is a black-and-white love story set against the backdrop of Hollywood’s silent era. “‘The Artist’ is a profound achievement,” wrote film reviewer Mick LaSalle in the San Francisco Chronicle.

“The White Tiger” Netflix

Based on the New York Times bestseller, this film follows an Indian driver who climbs out of poverty. The Wall Street Journal’s Joe Morgenstern credits the film for having “rapier wit, casually dazzling dialogue, gorgeous cinematography (by Paolo Carnera) and, at the center of it all, a sensational star turn by an actor, singer and songwriter named Adarsh Gourav.”

“Knock Down the House” Netflix

This Sundance Film Festival award-winning political documentary follows the 2018 primary campaigns of four progressive Democrats, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The New York Times‘ Manohla Dargis called the film “exuberant.”

“A Sun” Netflix

A family reckons with the aftermath of their son’s incarceration in this award-winning drama. Variety‘s Peter Debruge described this “Taiwanese stunner” as “wrenching and resonant a cinematic experience as can be found in any country this year.”

“She’s Gotta Have It” MGM Home Entertainment

This award-winning film from Spike Lee is a story of a woman (Tracy Camilla Johns) and her three lovers. Michael Wilmington (Los Angeles Times) said in his review of the film: “Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ is a joyfully idiosyncratic little jazz-burst of a film, full of sensuous melody, witty chops and hot licks.”

“Hugo” Paramount Home Entertainment

The entire family can watch this Martin Scorsese fantasy flick about an orphan living in the walls of a train station in 1930s Paris. Empire‘s Kim Newman said of the film: “This is a great director’s greatest love story.”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” Niko Tavernise/Netflix

A star-studded cast brings this Aaron Sorkin drama, about a group of anti-Vietnam War protesters on trial, to life. IGN‘s Zaki Hasan assessed the Oscar nominee as “timely and terrific.”

“Da 5 Bloods” Netflix

Four Black veterans return to Vietnam to search for their fallen squad leader, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, and a hidden fortune in this Netflix original film from Spike Lee. “‘Da 5 Bloods’ is Spike Lee at his mature best, made with his distinctive, passionate voice and kinetic artistry,” according to Caryn James of the BBC.

“Roma” The Criterion Collection

Alfonso Cuarón’s Academy Award-winner depicts the life of a Mexico City family’s maid in the 1970s. The Washington Post‘s Ann Hornaday labeled it “a masterful drama.”

“What Happened, Miss Simone?” Netflix

This Academy Award-nominated Netflix documentary spotlights never-before-heard recordings and rare archival footage of pioneering recording artist and Black icon Nina Simone. Kenneth Turan (Los Angeles Times) described the film as an “impressive and deeply felt documentary.”

“My Fair Lady” Warner Bros.

Audrey Hepburn transforms from a London flower girl to a high-society woman in this memorable musical. Emma Cochrane (Empire Magazine) said of the film: “A wonderfully stylish and witty movie classic.”

“Dances with Wolves” Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Kevin Costner directed and starred in this western, which earned him two Academy Awards — best picture and best director. Based on the Michael Blake novel, the film centers around a Civil War soldier and his friendship with a Sioux tribe. The Washington Post‘s Hal Hinson labels the film “a gigantic achievement, an endowment of riches.”

“Mank” Netflix

Gary Oldman leads this biographical drama about “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. The film received 10 Academy Award nominations in 2020, winning two. On ABC News, critic Peter Travers said it’s “gorgeous piece of cinema,” ranking it among the year’s best.

“There Will Be Blood” Paramount Home Entertainment

Daniel Day-Lewis is a ruthless oilman conning California landowners in this epic period drama from Paul Thomas Anderson. “This is a dark, uncompromising film, thrillingly original and distinctive, with a visionary passion,” according to Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian.

“The Irishman” Netflix

Martin Scorsese’s Netflix crime drama, about an aging hitman, reunites three stars of the genre: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. “‘The Irishman’ is a great movie, easily one of the best of the year, one of the best of the great Martin Scorsese’s career,” according to Bill Goodykoontz of the Arizona Republic.

“Mudbound” Steve Dietl

Two WWII veterans living in rural Mississippi combat racism and PTSD in this historical drama featuring Jason Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund, Carey Mulligan and Mary J. Blige. “It is a sober, clear-eyed, and haunting work of art,” wrote Vox film critic Alissa Wilkinson.

“Tremors” Universal Pictures

In this 1990 horror comedy, the small-town folks of Perfection, Nevada must survive an invasion of wormlike monsters. The film stars Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward, Finn Carter, Michael Gross and Reba McEntire. “Tremors” was so popular that it led to five sequels and a prequel. In his review for the original, Harper Barnes of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote: “With its excellent, offbeat cast, its sprightly pacing and its goofy tone, ‘Tremors’ is the kind of movie that propels you out of the theater with a grin on your face.”

“First They Killed My Father” Netflix

A 5-year-old Cambodian girl fights to survive during the reign of the Khmer Rouge in this gripping drama directed by Angelina Jolie. “It’s an artful, quietly affecting piece of filmmaking, more than worth the lessons learned,” wrote Entertainment Weekly‘s Leah Greenblatt.

“The Outlaw Josey Wales” Warner Home Video

A farmer is on the run after avenging his family’s murder in this Western from Clint Eastwood. Empire‘s Ian Nathan calls the film “a truly great Western from Clint that is bleakly atmospheric and charming in turns.”

“A Secret Love” Netflix

This heartwarming Netflix documentary, which has a 100% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, depicts one couple’s love story and their experiences coming out. Movie Nation‘s Roger Moore called it an “intimate, chaste romance.”

“The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson” Netflix

This Netflix documentary investigates the mysterious death of trans icon Marsha P. Johnson, and features interviews with Johnson’s friends and fellow activists. TheWrap’s Claudia Puig wrote: “‘The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson’ works powerfully as a rallying cry for tolerance, love and understanding.”

“Under Siege” Warner Home Video

In Steven Seagal’s highest-rated film, according to Rotten Tomatoes, the action star is a former Navy SEAL, now working as a cook, who must fend off nuclear terrorists on his battleship. Tommy Lee Jones and Gary Busey also star. Writes Duane Byrge of The Hollywood Reporter: “‘Die Hard’ on a ship, this Steven Seagal starrer is a hard-charged, perfectly detonated actioner that should especially delight especially macho mainstreamers.”

“Enola Holmes” Legendary

“Stranger Things” breakout star Millie Bobby Brown takes on the role of Sherlock Holmes’ mystery-solving teen sister in this Netflix original, which was one of the most-watched items on the streaming platform upon its release. “‘Enola Holmes’ is an engaging, exciting mystery that the entire family will enjoy,” according to Film Threat reviewer Bobby LePire.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” David Lee/Netflix

Academy Award winner Viola Davis stars alongside the late Chadwick Boseman in his final film role, in this powerful adaptation of the play by August Wilson. “How fortunate that Boseman’s legacy should include this film, an homage to Black art that’s tough enough to confront the costs of making it,” wrote Peter Debruge in Variety.

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” Netflix

Joel and Ethan Coen’s Oscar-nominated Western anthology film features six vignettes that take place on the American frontier. “It’s yet another piece of Coen Brothers’ gold that just makes me curious about what kind of magic they’re going to make next,” Lorry Kikta wrote in his Film Threat review.

“As Good as It Gets” Sony Pictures Releasing

Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt won best actor and best actress awards, respectively, at the 1998 Oscars for their roles in this timeless romantic comedy. Nicholson plays a misanthropic and obsessive-compulsive romantic fiction writer who hates everyone he meets. He softens a bit when he starts a relationship with Hunt’s character, a single waitress who does her best to care for her chronically ill son.

“It Follows” RADiUS-TWC

A 19-year-old college student is hunted by a supernatural being after a sexual encounter. The independent film was a critical and commercial success upon its release. Tom Huddleston of Time Out London said: “It’s impossible adequately to describe the haunting intensity of ‘It Follows’.”

“Moneyball” Sony Pictures Releasing

Based on a best-selling book, this film follows the true story of Oakland Athletics manager Billy Beane, who transformed baseball by using computer analytics to create a playoff team that defied all traditional odds in 2002. Aaron Sorkin and Steven Zaillian wrote the script, which was nominated for best adapted screenplay at the 2012 Academy Awards. The film received five other Oscar nominations that year, including one for best picture and two for the performances of Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill.

“The Town” Warner Bros. Pictures

This crime thriller, directed by and starring Ben Affleck, follows Boston bank robbers who attempt to rob Fenway Park. Jeremy Renner, Rebecca Hall, Blake Lively, Jon Hamm and Chris Cooper also star. The film holds a 92% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.