Best NBA parlay picks, bets, odds for February 15, 2022 from proven computer model

There are seven games on the Tuesday NBA schedule that the SportsLine Projection model has simulated. It looked through expected blowouts like the +13 that the Clippers are getting against the Suns in the latest NBA odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and tight contests like the tilt between the Hawks and the Cavaliers (-1). After going through those games and more, we’ve found three games that make for a great NBA parlay that would return around 6-1.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 67-39 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Here are the Projection Model’s top three picks for Tuesday’s games:

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 20 percent of the time. That works out to an expected return of $138 for a $100 bet.

The Hawks are 31-17-2 against the spread in their last 50 games against teams allowing more than 102 points per game. The Suns are 5-3 against the spread in their last eight games vs teams that win more than 55 percent of games. The 76ers, meanwhile, are just 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games when the spread was between -3 to -2.

Before making any NBA picks or bets, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about Hawks vs. Cavaliers, Suns vs. Clippers and 76ers vs. Celtics. Combine all three of these picks for a shot at a huge 6-1 payday.