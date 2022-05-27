Best pool accessories to help you dive into Memorial Day 2022

Getty Images



Are you planning a Memorial Day pool party? Then some new pool accessories are in order. We’ve found the best ones from Amazon to pick up now for Memorial Day 2022 and the hot summer days to come.

Top-rated pool float on Amazon: Funboy giant inflatable rainbow cloud daybed, $139

Top-rated Amazon patio furniture: M&W outdoor daybed with a retractable canopy, $510 after coupon (reduced from $560)

Shop our curation of the coolest pool floats, floating beverage-and-snack trays, light-up Bluetooth speakers and colorful outdoor lamps (perfect for nighttime pool parties) found at Amazon and Wayfair. These pool accessories will help you dive into Memorial Day, which is on Monday, May 30, 2022. The pool area picks range from the budget-friendly to the splurgy.

Funboy giant inflatable rainbow cloud daybed

Funboy via Amazon



Float in the pool by yourself, or with your friends on a giant cloud. This option from Funboy offers more than 50-square feet of inflatable floaty. Not into rainbows? It comes in a bunch of other designs, including retro pink convertible and butterfly.

Funboy giant inflatable rainbow cloud daybed, $139

King Kool inflatable loungers



Intex via Amazon



This adult-size pool lounger is, as one reviewer on Amazon put it, a “legit bed” with back support and plush armrests. To ensure a relaxing experience, this inflatable lounger lifts you almost entirely out of the water. This makes it great for those who want the feeling of sunbathing — while actually being on the water. With a convenient cup holder and aesthetically pleasing colors, this King Kool lounger from Intex will be your go-to throne of choice.

King Kool inflatable lounger, $43

Bluefree bluetooth pool speaker

Blufree via Amazon



This light-up Bluetooth speaker from Blufree boasts a battery life of eight hours. Even better, it can withstand being submerged in 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Thanks to the gadget’s hands-free technology, you can even take calls while you float. As the sun sets, switch on one of the speaker’s seven, color-changing light shows, and go swimming for a fun underwater party.

Bluefree bluetooth pool speaker, $26 (regularly $29)

Diveblast floating snack and drink holder

Diveblast via Amazon



This inflatable table from Diveblast is perfect for those who like to multitask even as they unwind. With the table’s built-in drink holders, multiple snack spots and a slot for a summer beach read, you’ll never need to choose between floating and feasting, or relaxing and reading again.

Diveblast floating snack and drink holder, $24

Hoyle waterproof playing cards

Hoyle via Amazon



With this chic deck of clear, waterproof playing cards from Hoyle, pool time doesn’t have to end when the card games begin. These ultra-durable, flexible cards are washable, and come in a hard-plastic storage case. The clear design looks cool, while still managing to hide the faces of the cards for fair, fun and waterproof gameplay.

Hoyle waterproof playing cards, $6

Polar Whale floating card table

Polar Whale via Amazon



Want to play poker in the pool without having to go fish for cards? This floating card table from Polar Whale might be just the thing. Made of UV-resistant, durable foam, the table can accommodate four to six players. No assembly or inflation is needed, and when it gets chilly, the table can transition to dry land without so much as a skipped turn. A deck of waterproof cards is included.

Polar Whale floating card table, $50

M&W outdoor daybed with retractable canopy

Amazon



This outdoor daybed with a retractable canopy from M&W can be transformed into a patio set, complete with a couch, two chairs and a lift-top centerpiece that serves as a coffee table or ottoman. Lay out poolside in your own private, personal oasis, or break apart the sectional and welcome friends and family to join. The water-resistant cushions and removable, washable covers make this an ideal post-pool nap spot, and you’re sure to sleep soundly under the canopy cover knowing you won’t awaken to a comically shaped sunburn.

M&W outdoor daybed with retractable canopy, $510 after coupon (reduced from $560)

Esuper floating solar globes

Esuper via Amazon



As the sun goes down, these floating solar globes from Esuper will illuminate your backyard, and extend a pool day well into the evening. Fully waterproof (IP68-rated) and durable enough to withstand harsh weather, these energy-saving pool lights float atop the water, hang from your trees or porch — and look magical wherever they shine.

Esuper floating solar globes, $34 (reduced from $46)

Intex inflatable floating cooler

Intex via Amazon



With this inflatable cooler from Intex, you won’t need to leave the pool when you crave an ice-cold beverage: You can float in fully-hydrated luxury alongside this 30-can capacity cooler. With durable handles and the ability to connect to any Intex River Run lounger, you can even take this cooler along for a lazy river day with friends. The cooler’s five built-in drink holders and two snack trays will help ensure that your entire party has the sustenance they need to enjoy a day on the water.

Intex inflatable floating cooler, $23

Intex floating canopy bed



Intex via Amazon



For people who like to combine pool and nap time, this floating canopy bed from Intex might be the perfect thing. With a detachable sunshade and two cup holders, this pool float is primed for a long day on the water. Invite a friend to join you on this large inflatable raft, or claim it all for yourself and camp out for a day of relaxation.

Intex floating canopy bed, $145

Permasteel outdoor rolling patio cooler (80 quart): $174

Amazon



There’s nothing quite like enjoy an ice-cold drink by the pool on a hot summer day. Keep a cold one within arms reach with this Permasteel outdoor rolling patio cooler — it’s a No. 1 Amazon best seller. It features a built-in bottle opener, a drain plug for emptying the cooler and a set of wheels for easy transport.

And if the mint color shown above isn’t right for you, no worries — it’s available in nine different colors ranging from simple black to a more bold orange or lime.

Permasteel outdoor rolling patio cooler (80 quart), $174 (reduced from $220)

Artem 3-in-1 table and cooler (32 quart): $81

Wayfair



If you’re looking for a smaller option that does triple duty, check out this 32-quart cooler table from Artem with a pop-up bar top. It functions as a weather-resistant coffee table, standing bar table and party cooler, all in one. It holds up to 40 cans, and supports up 110 pounds.

Artem 3-in-1 table and cooler (32 quart): $81 (reduced from $100)

