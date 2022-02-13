Best quotes from Josh Giddey in Fox Basketball’s exclusive interview

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard had an exclusive interview with Fox Basketball’s Gadiel Notelovitz this past week. In the article, Giddey provides multiple quotes that ooze confidence and self-awareness — as he should.
The 19-year-old rookie is currently 12 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Giddey has won Western Conference Rookie of the Month in all three months of the season: Oct/Nov, Dec and Jan. Giddey was drafted sixth overall in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft.
Let’s take a look at some of the more eye-catching quotes from this article that Giddey provided that does a great job at giving readers a deeper look at who the 19-year-old is.
“It’s good to be with these [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort] early on, and hopefully a lot of us can grow together and build this team back to where it was five or 10 years ago with KD, Russ and all those guys here,”
Giddey sure does know how to appease a fanbase by bringing up the Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook years. The Thunder were one of the most successful teams in the league during the 2010s, making four Western Conference Finals trips and a Finals appearance in a six-year span. So trying to replicate that success is unrealistic. But the fact that Giddey has those goals in his mind goes to show he thinks that the Thunder can build something special.
“Guys like Steph and Dame obviously revolutionised the game in the way they shoot the ball and now when you see little kids play, that’s who they want to try and be like,” Giddey said. “They want to shoot the ball from 40 feet, make deep threes.
“But I think that’s why I love guys like Magic Johnson, who just got their teammates involved, they make plays, make guys around them better. I’m not saying Steph and Dame don’t, because they absolutely do, but just in terms of play style, I think the way I play is just I want to make everyone around me better.”
It’s fairly obvious to see Giddey practices what he preaches in this quote. Giddey leads all rookies in total assists and his elite passing and playmaking abilities are the main reasons why he went so high in the draft.
“But hopefully me and [Shai] are together for the next 15 years. So there’s going to be times where there’s going to be frustration because we both want the ball. But I think that’s part of the process, and being a good back-court [player] is learning to play off the ball.”
This is very exciting to hear for Thunder fans. Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey are easily the most important building blocks of the current rebuild and will most likely see through the entire process. Gilgeous-Alexander is 23 years old and signed until 2027 while Giddey is 19 years old and will be controlled by the Thunder for at least eight years between his rookie contract and the extension that follows afterwards.
“He was then asked if he thinks he will be a Hall of Famer, he paused, before telling the truth.
‘Yeah.’”
I think Giddey does a good job at walking the fine line between being confident and cocky with him leaning on the right side of that spectrum. Giddey obviously has the skillset and mentality to have an NBA Hall of Fame career. The type of statistical accomplishments he’s had this season have only been done by some of the greatest players in NBA history.
“Giddey believes he’s already proven he belongs in the ‘best passer in the NBA’ conversation, along with guys like Chris Paul and LeBron James, who he grew up watching.”
Like I just mentioned, there’s a clear difference between confidence and cockiness. This is another example where I think Giddey leans towards the former. It’s not a hot take to say Giddey is already one of the best passers in the league. It’s the main reason why he was drafted so highly. And every game it feels like Giddey makes a couple of spectacular passes that leaves jaws dropped.
“‘I always thought if I was in a city like LA, or New York, I’d be out shopping every day,’ Giddey said.
‘There’s so many distractions and things going on that it’s hard to stay focused on basketball.
‘Whereas here in Oklahoma, there’s not a whole lot to do. So, a lot of your focus and attention is on basketball, which is a blessing in disguise. And this is where I wanted to end up, so I’m very happy I’m here.’”
This is quite the backhanded compliment to give to Oklahoma City. But considering Giddey’s sister goes to college in Oklahoma, I wouldn’t be shocked if this come from a place of genuine instead of just appeasing the fanbase. Besides, Giddey is going to have to get used to like Oklahoma City since he’ll be spending the next eight years of his life there anyway.
1
1