Bet on Brett

On November 20th, 2021, the OU Football Program received quite a jolt when the then head football coach Lincoln Riley snuck out in the middle of the night following the Sooners’ loss to Oklahoma State. That night he announced to the world that he was heading to LA LA land to become the coach of the USC Trojans.

It was troubling enough that the Sooners had lost to their in-state rival, costing them a chance to defend their seven-time Big 12 Championship, but Coach Riley jilting the Sooners a few hours later was a massive kick in the gut.

OU is a blue-blood program; one of the elite of college football, and coaches don’t leave for another program; most do anything they can to be part of a program like OU’s, not sneak off the middle of the night. The great Bud Wilkinson left for politics, and Chuck Fairbanks left for the NFL and New England Patriots. Both moves understandable.

Barry Switzer finally ran into an AD that didn’t like him and was an Aggie to boot, and he left under pressure, despite the fact he is the best and most popular coach in OU history. Bob Stoops left searching to control his own life and time, and his life has been better for it.

Jim Tatum left in 1947, but with Wilkinson becoming the darling of the University as a promising assistant, most felt OU would be better off.

Not every coach has reached lofty standards at OU. Gomer Jones, Gary Gibbs, Howard Schnellenberger, and John Blake were all fired, and few were disappointed.

Coach Stoops became a Sooner hero for life when he came in off the golf course, and as Riley was trying to raid the current staff to take with him to USC, Coach Stoops told Sooner Nation not to worry he would be the bridge and that OU would get a great coach to lead the program in the future.

Sooner Nation was in turmoil for seven days before it became clear that OU would hire former Sooner Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables. With the total endorsement from Coach Stoops, OU VP for Intercollegiate Athletics Programs, Joe Castiglione’s first phone call was to Coach Venables. The Clemson Defensive Coordinator was always Mr. Castiglione’s top candidate.

Venables was the CO or the defensive coordinator for 13 competitive years at OU and was part of the staff that led OU to its last national championship in 2000. Coach Venables had great roots in Norman as he has his wife Julie, had their two sons in Norman, and tons of people he considered friends. Venables didn’t lose touch with people in Norman, even keeping up with this reporter through his ten years at Clemson. He would come on my radio show at least once a year, and he has always been very kind to me.

Venables fit many of the boxes as the next head coach at OU, but he was not the sexiest hire for the Sooners. In Lincoln Riley, OU had a coach that nationally was championed as the Wonder Kid offensively and was looked at by many as the next great head coach in college football. Still, the 2021 season started to show some worts in his coaching and leadership ability.

Coach Riley and Coach Venables are different people. Coach Riley was glitzy, calculated, and scientific, keeping to himself and closing people out. If you were not part of his inner circle, you did not get to know him privately. Coach Venables doesn’t believe he is any big deal and certainly not bigger than anybody else he runs into. He is passionate and fiery but cerebral and smart, constantly tinkering with his defense to keep up the formidable multiple spread offenses today.

Living in Norman, we never saw Coach Riley, his family, or many of his coaches out in public. Yes, we were going through the COVID era, which had something to do with it. However, we are still in the COVID era, even on the back end of it, and Coach Venables had already taken recruits out to restaurants in Norman, and he and he and his family shop and eat in Norman daily.

Coach Venables is the head football coach at OU, but he doesn’t want to be or feel that he is any better than anybody else. He has a job, and he respects the fact that you have a job and do what you do.

“Look, I am a humble guy who has been humbled throughout his life” said Coach Venables. “My family grew up in Norman, and we have roots in Norman. We loved Norman, and we didn’t leave Norman because we didn’t like something; we left because of an incredible opportunity that I had at Clemson. I needed to broaden my resume, so to speak, to experience something different than Kansas State or Oklahoma.

“We had great success at Clemson, but we never lost touch with people in Norman that we cared about, and believe me, we were keeping up with the Sooners and how they were doing. They had an upgrade in how they played defense two years ago that continued last year, so we studied them after their season two years ago. We are always trying to get better, and what Coach Grinch and his staff were doing was impressive.

“I have a great staff, and we have good players here, and we are working to bring more great players to OU. It’s always about the Jimmy’s and the Joe’s and developing them and giving them a great foundation, and we are going to do that here at OU.

Mr. Castiglione likes to give top assistants opportunities to be head coaches, and OU has often done that. In Football, Wilkinson, Switzer, Stoops, and now Venables get their first chance to be a head coach. Outside of Venables, those listed are now looked at among the best in OU and college football history, and while we won’t know until games are played so far, everything about Coach Venables has been organized and looks top-notch. If you are a betting person, bet on Coach Venables being the next great coach at OU.