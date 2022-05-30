Beto O’Rourke, protesters gather outside NRA convention in downtown Houston

Protesters are making good on a promise to place strain on the Nationwide Rifle Affiliation throughout its annual conference in Houston this Friday, days after a legally armed teenager allegedly shot and killed 19 college students and two lecturers inside a Uvalde elementary faculty.
The investigation into the capturing—in addition to the delayed police response—stays lively Friday as a number of Republican officers, together with former President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz, are set to talk to members of the NRA. Gov. Greg Abbott and others have backed out of attending the assembly, though the governor will ship pre-recorded remarks to the meeting.