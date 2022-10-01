Beto O’Rourke says Greg Abbott declined an audience for debate

Sign up for The Brief, our day by day publication that retains readers in control on probably the most important Texas news.
Beto O’Rourke accused Gov. Greg Abbott of refusing to face voters through the candidates’ first and solely gubernatorial debate by not permitting a studio audience to view the occasion.
“It’ll be empty—no seats filled—because Abbott refuses to face those he’s failed these last 8 years,” O’Rourke stated in a tweet with a photograph of an empty auditorium earlier than the debate started.
Abbott’s group rejected the assertion, saying that O’Rourke agreed to the audience-free debate months in the past.
“The terms of debate were agreed to by both campaigns months ago, and now at the last minute Beto doesn’t like them. He’s a fraud surrounded [by] incompetence,” stated Mark Miner, a marketing campaign spokesperson for Abbott.
The debate, which started at 7 p.m., is happening on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg in entrance of lots of of empty seats. Even the media masking the occasion is stationed in a separate room and isn’t allowed to be within the area the place the debate is happening.
An e mail shared with The Texas Tribune by O’Rourke’s marketing campaign signifies that the governor declined a number of requests by O’Rourke’s group to alter a number of features of the debate.
“I received feedback from the Abbott campaign on the requested changes we discussed yesterday in reference to, adding an audience, town hallstyle format, standing for Beto, and date change,” learn an e mail between O’Rourke’s marketing campaign and Nexstar, the debate organizer.
O’Rourke criticized Abbott on social media after holding a press convention with family members of the Uvalde shooting victims. About 35 relations boarded a bus from Uvalde on Friday morning to journey 280 miles and practically 5 hours to the news convention in Edinburg.
With no choice to observe the debate in individual, the relations will as an alternative see the occasion at an O’Rourke watch get together earlier than heading again residence. The households of the Uvalde college capturing victims have been vocal of their advocacy for gun management measures, assembly with lawmakers in Austin and Washington and maintaining the problem in news, even 4 months after the capturing.
Voting FAQ: 2022 midterms
-
When is the final day to register to vote?
The deadline to register to vote within the 2022 major election is Oct. 11. Check if you happen to’re registered to vote here. If not, you’ll have to fill out and submit an utility, which you’ll be able to request here or download here.
-
When can I vote early?
Early voting runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4. Voters can solid ballots at any polling location within the county the place they’re registered to vote throughout early voting. Election day is Nov. 8.
-
How do I do know if I qualify to vote by mail?
This choice is pretty restricted in Texas. You’re allowed to vote by mail provided that: You will likely be 65 or older by Election Day, you’ll not be in your county for the whole span of voting, together with early voting, you cite a illness or incapacity that stops you from voting in individual without having private help or with out the probability of injuring your well being, you’re anticipated to present delivery inside three weeks earlier than or after Election Day or you might be confined in jail however in any other case eligible (i.e., not convicted of a felony).
-
Are polling areas the identical on election day as they’re throughout early voting?
Not all the time. You’ll need to examine for open polling areas along with your native elections workplace earlier than you head out to vote. Additionally, you possibly can confirm with your county elections office whether or not election day voting is restricted to areas in your designated precinct or if you happen to can solid a poll at any polling place.
-
How can I discover which polling locations are close to me?
County election places of work are alleged to put up on their websites information on polling areas for Election Day and through the early-voting interval by Oct. 18. The secretary of state’s web site may also have information on polling areas nearer to the beginning of voting. However, polling areas might change, so you’ll want to examine your county’s election web site earlier than going to vote.
-
What type of ID do I have to carry to vote?
You’ll want one in every of seven kinds of legitimate picture ID to vote in Texas: A state driver’s license, a Texas election identification certificates, a Texas private identification card, a Texas license to hold a handgun, a U.S. navy ID card with a private picture, a U.S. citizenship certificates with a private picture or a U.S. passport. Voters can nonetheless solid votes with out these IDs in the event that they signal a type swearing that they’ve a “reasonable impediment” from acquiring a correct picture ID or use a provisional poll. Find more details here.
- Read more
Disclosure: The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has been a monetary supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news group that’s funded partially by donations from members, foundations and company sponsors. Financial supporters play no position within the Tribune’s journalism. Find an entire list of them here.
story by The Texas Tribune Source link