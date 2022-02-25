Beto O’Rourke to Release Book on Voting During Texas Governor Bid – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has a guide popping out in the midst of his run for Texas governor about voting rights, a difficulty he has made a centerpiece of his marketing campaign.
“We have Received to Attempt” can be launched in August by Flatiron Books. The announcement Thursday comes as O’Rourke, a Democrat, is on observe to lock up his occasion’s nomination in Texas’ first-in-the-nation major subsequent week.
In accordance to a press release from the writer offered by O’Rourke’s marketing campaign, the guide tells the story of voting rights battles in Texas. O’Rourke, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2018 and president in 2020, used his fundraising energy final summer season to assist fund greater than 50 state Democratic lawmakers who fled to Washington, D.C., to quickly block a GOP voting overhaul.
It’s the second guide by the previous El Paso congressman, who additionally co-wrote a guide in 2011 that advocated for legalizing marijuana.