Beverly Hills man charged with scamming victims over $9 million for fake hemp farm

A man from Beverly Hills named Mark Roy Anderson, who’s a disbarred legal professional and recently serving a jail sentence, has been charged with allegedly soliciting over $9 million from traders for a hemp farm that didn’t exist. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Anderson in the past ran an funding scheme that gathered over $9.5 million from victims who had been falsely promised large earnings thru investments in more than a few oil corporations and oil ventures. In the present case, Anderson is dealing with 5 counts of twine fraud, and the government have accused him of the use of the stolen finances for private bills comparable to luxurious and antique cars, retail purchases, money withdrawals, and actual property transactions. Anderson is being held with out bond and may face a most sentence of twenty years for every depend of twine fraud if convicted.

Anderson allegedly tried to hide his earlier felony report from traders via assuring them he used to be no longer the “Mark Roy Anderson” with more than one prior fraud convictions. He is because of be arraigned at a U.S. District Court on May 30, and if convicted, he may well be sentenced to an extended jail time period.