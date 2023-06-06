Bexar County Sheriff’s Office files criminal case over migrants flown from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – In September 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ management transported 49 migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has now filed a criminal case with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office associated with the transportation of the migrants.

The BCSO has charged DeSantis’ management with illegal restraint and has filed a couple of misdemeanor and prison accounts. The case is lately being reviewed by way of the DA’s workplace, and the general public will probably be up to date when extra information is to be had.

During the investigation, the BCSO decided that the migrants, most commonly Venezuelans, have been sufferers of against the law. The migrants reported that an individual named “Perla” satisfied them to board the airplanes to Martha’s Vineyard by way of providing them jobs, housing, and training.

This news comes at the identical day as experiences that a number of dozen migrants have been transported from El Paso to Sacramento, California, for the second one time in 4 days. The California legal professional normal has blamed DeSantis’ management for those transports.

DeSantis’ workplace has now not answered to requests for remark presently.

