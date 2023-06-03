Beyoncé, Jay-Z just paid record $200 million for California home

The energy couple of Beyoncé and Jay-Z have added to their assets portfolio with the purchase of the second one most costly assets in america for a reported $200 million. Located in California, the fashionable concrete home, designed by means of award-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando, stands at roughly 30,000 sq. toes and is positioned on 8 acres overlooking the Pacific Ocean alongside the picturesque Pacific Coast Highway. The celebrity couple reportedly paid in money for the sumptuous villa, which was once commissioned in 1990 by means of artwork creditors William and Maria Bell and took 15 years to finish.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z have got properties in a large number of places since their 2008 marriage, together with New York City, the Hamptons, Los Angeles, Miami and New Orleans, with a few of the ones homes having since been offered. While California has noticed 10 of the 20 most costly assets gross sales ever, consistent with Miller Samuel value determinations, the highest spot belongs to a $238 million penthouse on Central Park South in Manhattan offered in 2019.
