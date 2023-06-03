Beyoncé, Jay-Z just paid record $200 million for California home





The energy couple of Beyoncé and Jay-Z have added to their assets portfolio with the purchase of the second one most costly assets in america for a reported $200 million. Located in California, the fashionable concrete home, designed by means of award-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando, stands at roughly 30,000 sq. toes and is positioned on 8 acres overlooking the Pacific Ocean alongside the picturesque Pacific Coast Highway. The celebrity couple reportedly paid in money for the sumptuous villa, which was once commissioned in 1990 by means of artwork creditors William and Maria Bell and took 15 years to finish.