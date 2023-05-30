Bicyclists robbed at Columbia Tap Rail-Trail | Houston news

Houston Police Department (HPD) has introduced an build up in police presence at Columbia Tap Rail-Trail after at least 5 customers had been robbed over the last two weeks. Lt. Larry Satterwhite, of HPD, said that the 2 most up-to-date incidents had been “very serious and very violent” and prompt other people to be vigilant when the usage of the path, in particular after darkish. Satterwhite urged that the robberies had been all connected and the paintings of the similar folks. He stated police had been following some leads, however no arrests were made but. HPD has appealed to the general public for information and asked that any one with wisdom of the incidents or the folk accountable come ahead.

The police division stated many of the robberies had took place within the overdue night time or early morning, and requested other people to stay wary when the usage of the path right through dead nights. “Predators in our city see that as an opportunity to seize upon this and victimize people because they don’t think they will get caught because it’s dark,” Satterwhite stated.

Investigators suspect that the robbers are a part of the similar gang, for the reason that their modus operandi used to be equivalent in each and every example, excluding for one. HPD has equipped its touch quantity, 713-884-3131, and requested any individual who has information in regards to the robberies or other people accountable to touch the dep..

Reporter Maria Aguilera of KHOU 11 is following the tale and can supply updates right through the news bulletin at 6:00 pm. within the night time.

