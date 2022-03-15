Bid underway to refloat cargo ship aground in Chesapeake Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard mentioned efforts are underway to refloat a 1,000-foot container vessel that ran aground within the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay

There have been no studies of accidents, air pollution or injury to the 1,000-foot ship, which grounded Sunday night, the company mentioned.

The ship, referred to as the Ever Ahead, additionally is not obstructing visitors in a close-by navigational channel. However close by ships are decreasing their pace and taking different precautions.

The Baltimore Solar reported that the ship had left the Port of Baltimore on Sunday and was headed for Norfolk, Virginia, the place port terminals serve the Port of Virginia.

The vessel is a part of a fleet of cargo ships owned by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp. The newspaper reported that Evergreen Marine additionally owns the Ever Given, which turned caught within the Suez Canal in 2021 and prompted issues for world delivery.