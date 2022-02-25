Bidders keep throwing money at offshore wind energy sites

The federal authorities’s largest public sale of offshore wind energy sites confirmed no indicators of slowing Friday as bidding entered its third day and gives handed $Four billion

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The federal authorities’s largest public sale of offshore wind energy sites confirmed no indicators of slowing Friday as bidding entered its third day and gives handed $Four billion.

The public sale by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Administration concerned six tracts of ocean flooring off New York and New Jersey in an space referred to as the New York Bight.

As of late morning, $4.1 billion value of bids had been submitted.

When absolutely developed, these sites might present sufficient energy to energy 2 million properties, the company mentioned.

Greater than $1.5 billion value of bids had been acquired Wednesday, the primary day of the public sale. Bidding reached $3.2 billion at the top of Thursday, the second day.

The public sale for practically 500,000 acres (about 202,342 hectares), when mixed with previous auctions, will span practically 1 million acres. It was the biggest such public sale within the nation’s historical past, the ocean energy bureau mentioned.

President Joe Biden has set a aim to put in 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030, producing sufficient electrical energy to energy greater than 10 million properties.

The administration has authorised the nation’s first two commercial-scale offshore wind initiatives in federal waters: the 800-megawatt Winery Wind venture off the Massachusetts coast and the 130-megawatt South Fork wind farm close to New York’s Lengthy Island.

Not everyone seems to be delighted with the scope and pace of offshore wind growth. Householders teams in a number of spots in New Jersey are opposing the initiatives on environmental, financial and aesthetic grounds.

And even some environmental teams are displeased. New Jersey’s Clear Ocean Motion known as the public sale “an excessive amount of, too quick.”

5 of the six tracts are positioned off the central or southern coasts of New Jersey. The most important, at over 114,000 acres (about 46,134 hectares), is positioned off the coast of Lengthy Seashore Island, and will generate sufficient electrical energy to energy practically half 1,000,000 properties, in accordance with the ocean energy bureau.

That one tract alone had acquired over $1 billion value of bids by Friday morning.

The bureau mentioned it can make public the identities of the profitable bidders as soon as the public sale is concluded.

Comply with Wayne Parry on Twitter at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC