Bidding war for Spirit Airlines heats up ahead of vote

FORT LAUDERDALE – The bidding conflict over Spirit Airways is ramping up as soon as extra with JetBlue boosting its provide for the low price service merely days after rival Frontier upped its private bid for Spirit.

Spirit shareholders are moreover scheduled to vote Friday on Frontier’s provide.

JetBlue said Monday that it will now current a $350 million reverse break-up payable to Spirit if a deal between the two shouldn’t be achieved for antitrust causes. That is $150 million better than JetBlue beforehand supplied to pay.

JetBlue said it might prepay $1.50 per share in cash, about $164 million, of the reverse break-up cost, inside the kind of a cash dividend to Spirit stockholders promptly following the Spirit stockholder vote approving the combination between Spirit and JetBlue.

Spirit stockholders would ultimately acquire $30 per share in cash on the closing of the transaction and the prepayment of $1.50 per share of the reverse break-up cost.

Spirit said Monday that its board will analysis JetBlue’s updated proposal and may “pursue the plan of action it determines to be in the perfect pursuits of Spirit and its stockholders.”

JetBlue Airways Corp. initially supplied $3.6 billion in cash, then launched a $3.2 billion tender provide and requested Spirit shareholders to reject the Frontier bid.

JetBlue’s announcement comes decrease than per week after Frontier Airways added a $250 million termination cost to its proposal. Denver-based Frontier’s cash-and-stock provide — which is unanimously supported by Spirit’s board — had been valued at $2.9 billion when it was launched, nonetheless it has misplaced a few of its price since then.

Shares of JetBlue rose better than 2% in morning shopping for and promoting, whereas shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. climbed 3.3%. Spirit’s stock jumped 5.4%.