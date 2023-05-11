The Biden administration has recently finalized a policy to limit asylum ahead of the expiration of Title 42. As the pandemic-era policy is set to expire on Thursday, the U.S. is expected to experience an increase in migrants. In response, the administration announced a new policy on Wednesday stating that asylum-seekers would be prohibited from receiving U.S. protection if they do not first request refugee status in another country, such as Mexico. Manuel Bojorquez provides more information. To stay up-to-date on breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting, turn on browser notifications.
Biden administration finalizes policy to limit asylum ahead of Title 42’s expiration
