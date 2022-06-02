Biden administration lifts restrictions on flights to Cuba imposed by Trump

Washington — The U.S. Transportation Division on Wednesday made it simpler for People to journey to Cuba, lifting flight restrictions that had been established throughout the Trump administration.

The restrictions had prevented U.S. airline flights and chartered flights from going to Cuban cities apart from Havana. Secretary of State Antony Blinken despatched a letter to the Transportation Division on Tuesday asking it to revoke the restrictions, and the company adopted by way of Wednesday.

Blinken mentioned opening up flights to Cuba was “in assist of the Cuban individuals and within the international coverage pursuits of the USA.” He mentioned that when the Transportation Division adopted by way of on his request, “scheduled and constitution air providers between the USA and Cuban airports could resume efficient instantly.”

The Biden administration introduced final month that it might develop flights to Cuba, take steps to loosen restrictions on U.S. vacationers to the island and elevate restrictions on cash that immigrants can ship to individuals on the island.

The administration mentioned it might additionally transfer to reinstate the Cuban Household Reunification Parole Program, which has a backlog of greater than 20,000 functions, and enhance consular providers and visa processing.

“With these actions, we goal to assist Cubans’ aspirations for freedom and for better financial alternatives in order that they will lead profitable lives at residence,” State Division spokesman Ned Worth mentioned final month.