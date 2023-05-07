Biden administration prepares for expiration of Title 42

The Biden administration is getting ready for the termination of Title 42, a temporary measure that permits the U.S. to eject migrants due to the pandemic. This policy is set to expire next week, and it is anticipated that the country may experience a surge in the number of immigrants. According to Border Patrol officials, the administration is gearing up for this possibility. Watch Omar Villafranca’s report below. Stay informed with browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Click “Turn On” to receive them now.



