Biden administration releases new asylum policy ahead of Title 42 end





The Biden administration has not too long ago unveiled a new asylum policy in preparation for the expiration of the pandemic-era policy, Title 42. The newly presented restriction objectives to strengthen the U.S.’s talent to deport migrants ahead of the expiration of Title 42 on Thursday. With the approaching expiration of Title 42, the U.S. is expecting a surge in migrants. In gentle of those traits, CBS News’ nationwide correspondent, Manuel Bojorquez, gives perception from his record in Texas. Stay ahead of the curve and obtain browser notifications for breaking news, are living occasions, and unique reporting – activate notifications now.