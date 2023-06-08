Biden administration to appoint anti-book ban coordinator as part of new LGBTQ protections

On Thursday, the Biden administration announced several new protections for LGBTQ students and families, including the establishment of a coordinator to fight against book banning in schools. The Education Department coordinator, who will be named later, will train and advise school districts that banning books may violate federal civil laws and create a hostile environment for students, according to White House domestic policy adviser Neera Tanden. PEN America’s Index of School Book Bans reported 1,500 instances of book banning in schools affecting 874 different titles in the first half of this school year, with 30% more instances than the previous school year and over a quarter of the banned books featuring LGBTQ themes or characters.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department also launched a joint effort to train LGBTQ centers to handle various threats of violence, including cyberattacks, shooting, and bomb threats. In addition, the Health and Human Services Department will issue evidence-based guidance to mental health providers for the care of transgender children.

These measures come as a record number of bills limiting LGBTQ rights for adults and children have been proposed in state legislatures across the United States this year. According to the Human Rights Campaign, over 525 bills were introduced in state legislatures in 41 states, with 76 of them becoming law as of June 5th this year.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will speak out against anti-LGBTQ legislation and discuss the new actions with hundreds of LGBTQ families at the South Lawn of the White House, which is expected to become the largest-ever pride event, according to officials.

