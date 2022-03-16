Biden calls Putin a “war criminal” in sharpest condemnation since Ukraine invasion

Washington — President Biden on Wednesday known as Russian President Vladimir Putin a “warfare felony,” marking the primary time the president has used the time period to characterize his Russian counterpart since Moscow launched the invasion of Ukraine almost three weeks in the past.

Mr. Biden made the remark to a bunch of reporters on the White Home after an occasion on the reauthorization of the Violence Towards Girls Act. Requested whether or not Putin is a “warfare felony,” the president initially stated no and walked away, however then returned to the members of the press and, when the query was repeated, stated he thinks the Russian chief is a warfare felony.

“Oh, I feel he’s a warfare felony,” the president responded with out elaborating.

White Home press secretary Jen Psaki pointed to the bombing of a maternity hospital amongst different Russian aggressions in Ukraine.

“We now have all seen barbaric acts, horrific acts, by a international dictator in a rustic that’s threatening and taking the lives of civilians, impacting hospitals, girls who’re pregnant, journalists, others,” she stated. “I feel he was answering a direct query.”

Psaki stated a authorized evaluate is underway on the State Division to evaluate Russia’s actions in Ukraine and whether or not they represent warfare crimes.

Mr. Biden’s remark got here as Russia has continued its bombardment of civilians in Ukraine, with the lack of lives and struggling rising. On Tuesday, the Senate unanimously approved a decision condemning the violence in Ukraine and calling for an investigation of Putin and members of his regime for warfare crimes

The Worldwide Courtroom of Justice has ordered Russia to stop its invasion and opened an investigation into the warfare. The United Nations human rights workplace registered roughly 600 civilian deaths, although the toll is predicted to be a lot greater. Greater than 2,000 persons are believed to have been killed within the port metropolis of Mariupol alone, in accordance with Ukrainian officers. The U.N. estimates three million individuals have fled Ukraine due to Russia’s warfare, whereas one other almost 2 million have been internally displaced. The U.N. stated the refugee disaster in Ukraine is the fast-growing in Europe since World Struggle II.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine stated Russian forces shot and killed 10 individuals who had been standing in line for bread in Chernihiv, a metropolis in northeast Ukraine that was hit in a Russian artillery strike.

“Such horrific assaults should cease. We’re contemplating all obtainable choices to make sure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine,” the embassy stated in a tweet.

Native officers in Ukraine and Dmytro Kuleba, the nation’s minister off international affairs, on Wednesday stated Russian troops struck a theater in Mariupol the place “lots of” of civilians had been sheltering.

“Russians couldn’t haven’t identified this was a civilian shelter,” Kuleba tweeted, together with a photograph purporting to indicate the besieged theater.

Mr. Biden introduced $800 million in new safety help to Ukraine Wednesday morning, together with armed drones. However the brand new safety help doesn’t embrace fighter jets or impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested in a digital deal with to Congress Wednesday morning.

“Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky right into a supply of loss of life for hundreds of individuals,” Zelenskyy stated in his speech, throughout which he performed for lawmakers a graphic video exhibiting the extent of the loss of life and destruction in Ukraine by Russia.

Mr. Biden, who watched the speech from the White Home residence, known as Zelenskyy’s speech “passionate.”