Biden details US military aid for Ukraine following Zelenskyy’s appeal to Congress

(WASHINGTON) — Talking simply hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy known as on him to be a “chief for peace,” President Joe Biden on Wednesday thanked Zelenskyy for his “passionate message” and detailed how a lot navy support the U.S. is already offering — or will present — to Ukraine.

Biden known as Zelenskyy’s speech “convincing and important” and stated he listened to him from the White Home non-public residence.

“He speaks for individuals who have proven outstanding braveness and power within the face of brutal aggression — braveness and power that’s impressed not solely Ukrainians however your complete world,” Biden stated. “Putin is inflicting appalling, appalling devastation and hurt on Ukraine — bombing house buildings, maternity wards, hospitals. I imply, it’s — it is God terrible.”

He didn’t straight deal with Zelenskyy’s emotional and direct enchantment to lawmakers on Wednesday for the U.S. to again a no-fly zone the administration has repeatedly rejected — however introduced a further $800 million in navy help as a part of the $13.6 billion support package deal for Ukraine contained within the authorities spending invoice Biden signed into legislation Tuesday, which incorporates weapons the Ukrainians have been requesting, reminiscent of anti-armor and anti-air methods.

Forward of signing an motion to approve the $800 million in extra safety assist, Biden stated the U.S. is “absolutely dedicated” to getting extra weapons to Ukraine.

“What’s at stake listed below are the ideas that the US and the United Nations and internationally stand for. It is about freedom. It’s about the suitable of individuals to find out their very own future. It is about ensuring Ukraine by no means, won’t ever be a victory for Putin it doesn’t matter what advances he makes on the battlefield,” he stated.

“The American persons are answering President Zelenskyy’s name for extra assist, extra weapons for Ukraine to defend itself, extra instruments to battle Russian aggression. And that’s what we’re doing,” Biden stated.

Whereas not addressing Zelenskyy’s request for a humanitarian no-fly zone, Biden stated the brand new package deal will provide Ukraine with 9,000 anti-armor methods, 7,000 small arms, 800 Stinger anti-aircraft methods, 20 million rounds of ammunition, and 100 drones, “to allow them to proceed to defend their area.”

“On the request of President Zelenskyy, we now have recognized and are serving to Ukraine purchase extra longer-range anti-aircraft methods and ammunitions for these methods,” he stated. “And this may embrace drones which demonstrates our dedication to sending our most cutting-edge methods to Ukraine for its protection.”

“Now, I wish to be sincere with you. This could possibly be a protracted and tough battle, however the American individuals shall be steadfast in our assist of the individuals of Ukraine within the face of Putin’s immoral, unethical assaults on civilian populations,” he added. “We’re united in our abhorrence of Putin’s wicked onslaught, and we’re going to proceed to have their backs as they battle for freedom, their democracy, their very survival — and we’re going to give Ukraine the arms to battle and defend themselves by all of the tough days forward.”

Over the previous week, the U.S. has contributed $1 billion in new help to Ukraine.

However White Home press secretary Jen Psaki additionally reiterated Tuesday that the administration would not assist Zelenskyy’s no-fly zone request as a result of the U.S. has to think about its personal nationwide safety, and as Biden has repeatedly put it, doesn’t wish to enter “World Struggle III.”

“Now we have the duty to do right here is to evaluate what the impression is on the US and our personal nationwide safety,” she stated.

Whereas the U.S. has imposed a slate of financial and commerce sanctions to isolate Putin, the Biden administration has additionally flatly rejected U.S. troops preventing Russian forces in Ukraine and any assist delivering MiG-29 fighter jets that Poland needs to get to the Ukrainians.

Earlier Wednesday, to a packed auditorium of lawmakers and standing ovations, Zelenskyy seized the highlight to push Biden to contribute extra deadly support, lawmakers to sanction extra firms with ties to Russia, and stated if the U.S. can’t conform to assist a no-fly zone, then to offer Ukraine S-300 methods and different related weapons to defend its skies.

Whereas the White Home occasion allowed Biden to element what the U.S. is doing rather than a no-fly zone, he was compelled to answer Zelenskyy’s emotional enchantment, during which he instructed Individuals to recollect Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 assaults when witnessing the fear in Ukraine and closed by calling out Biden by identify, in English, to do extra.

“It is not sufficient to be the chief of the nation. At the moment it takes to be the chief of the world,” Zelensky stated. “Being the chief of the world means to be the chief of peace. Peace in your nation would not rely anymore solely on you and your individuals. It relies on these subsequent to you and people who are robust.”

In remarks on the Senate ground following Zelenskyy’s deal with, Minority Chief Mitch McConnell criticized the Biden administration for what he is characterised as a sluggish response to the disaster in Ukraine and outlined three steps the administration ought to take to select up the tempo.

McConnell known as on Biden to broaden the scope of U.S. deadly support to Ukraine to incorporate more practical long-range air protection capabilities, to deploy extra U.S. forces to bolster NATO’s jap flank and use new authorities to harden the defenses of frontline allies, and at last, for Biden to go “past Brussels” on his journey subsequent week and to go to Japanese flank, NATO allies like Poland, Romania and Lithuania.

“Because the risk to Ukraine gathered every time a possibility to behave has introduced itself, the Biden administration has hesitated till the political stress turned overwhelming, or balked outright,” McConnell stated.

Though he made no direct point out of a no-fly zone, McConnell hit onerous on the necessity to assist Ukraine shore up its air protection, arguing the administration ought to rapidly get Ukraine air protection methods “that we should always have helped Ukraine get weeks in the past.”

Biden will journey to Brussels subsequent Thursday to satisfy with NATO leaders in his first European go to since Russian President Vladimir Putin began invading Ukraine, the White Home introduced Tuesday, to satisfy “face-to-face” along with his European counterparts to evaluate Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

