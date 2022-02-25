Biden has chosen his Supreme Court nominee, sources say

President Biden has chosen a Supreme Court nominee, two sources familiar with the process told CBS News on Thursday night. Mr. Biden had pledged to announce his nominee by the end of the month.

It’s not yet clear who Mr. Biden has chosen. Earlier this week, sources confirmed to CBS News that the president had interviewed three possible nominees to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer: Ketanji Brown Jackson, Michelle Childs and Leondra Kruger. The sources did not say when or where the interviews took place.

Jackson is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. Kruger sits on the California Supreme Court, and Childs is a federal district court judge based in Columbia, South Carolina.

During his presidential campaign, Mr. Biden vowed to select an African American woman to serve on the high court, arguing such a nomination is long overdue.

Breyer announced his plan to retire last month after serving 28 years on the nation’s highest court.

Fin Gomez, Ed O’Keefe and Melissa Quinn contributed reporting.

