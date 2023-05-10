Biden hosts debt ceiling talks with congressional leaders





President Biden is recently webhosting a gathering with key congressional leaders on the White House to talk about the looming factor of the debt ceiling. This the most important collecting is aimed toward discovering a solution to get to the bottom of the debt ceiling disaster, which is still an important problem dealing with the rustic’s financial steadiness. The assembly is anticipated to be attended via vital stakeholders, together with the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Senate Majority Leader.

CBS News’ senior White House correspondent, Weijia Jiang, and congressional correspondent, Scott MacFarlane, can be reporting on the newest trends from the capital. Their protection will supply precious insights into the discussions and choices made right through the assembly.

This assembly comes at a vital time, as the rustic’s debt ceiling time limit approaches. Experts imagine that failure to handle this factor may just result in critical financial implications. Therefore, it is necessary for the president and congressional leaders to achieve a consensus on the best way to deal with the disaster.

This assembly comes at a vital time, as the rustic's debt ceiling time limit approaches. Experts imagine that failure to handle this factor may just result in critical financial implications. Therefore, it is necessary for the president and congressional leaders to achieve a consensus on the best way to deal with the disaster.