Biden: “I’ll Nominate First Black Woman to Supreme Court”

TOPSHOT – US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announces his retirement alongside US President Joe Biden (L) during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington, DC January 27, 2022.

WASHINGTON–President Joseph R. Biden Jr. praised retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer at the White House on Thursday, and said he plans to announce his nominee to fill his seat before the end of February.

The president also reiterated his commitment to nominating a Black woman to the nation’s highest court.

Mr. Biden and Justice Breyer appeared together Thursday, one day after news emerged that the justice plans to step down after nearly 28 years on the high court.

The president praised Justice Breyer for his intellect, legal insight, work ethic, optimism and patriotism.

“This is sort of a bittersweet day for me,” the president said.

“Justice Breyer and I go back a long way,” Mr. Biden said, noting his “clear-eyed commitment to making our country’s laws work for its people.”

The president said he has been reviewing the work of possible candidates to fill Justice Breyer’s seat, but has not made a decision.

“Our process is going to be rigorous,” Mr. Biden said. “I will select a nominee worthy of Justice Breyer’s legacy of excellence and decency.

“While I’ve been studying candidates’ backgrounds and writings, I have made no decision except one.

“The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity.

“And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court.

“It’s long overdue, in my view.

“I made that commitment during the campaign for president, and I will keep that commitment.”

After Mr. Biden’s remarks, Justice Breyer spoke to the complexities, differences and nuances of the American people, and shared what he’s taught his students.

It’s “kind of a miracle” to see people so different who have “decided to help solve their major differences under law,” he said. Still, he said future generations will determine whether the experiment of America continues.

“It’s an experiment that’s still going on,” Justice Breyer said. “And I’ll tell you something, you know who will see whether that experiment works? It’s you, my friend.

“It’s you, Mr. High School Student. It’s you, Mr. College Student. It’s you, Mr. Law School Students.

“It’s us, but it’s you. It’s that next generation, and the one after that.”