Biden invokes Defense Production Act to spur solar panel, clean energy production

President Biden on Monday invoked the Protection Manufacturing Act in an effort to spur the manufacturing of photo voltaic panels and different clear vitality tools, utilizing the wartime-era device supposed for the nationwide protection to advance his clear vitality agenda.

The president is utilizing the DPA to try to spice up the manufacturing of issues like insulation, warmth pumps, transformers and electrical energy grid parts. He is additionally suspending tariffs on photo voltaic panels for 2 years from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam — however not China. These strikes come as vitality costs have even outpaced fast inflation — and after the Division of Commerce introduced in March it’s investigating whether or not imports of photo voltaic panels assembled in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam are circumventing guidelines that restrict imports from China.

The Biden administration argued that local weather is interwoven with nationwide safety.

“Lowering America’s dependence on gasoline and oil is essential to U.S. nationwide safety,” Deputy Secretary of Protection Kathleen Hicks mentioned in a press release. “In battle, fossil gasoline provide strains are particularly weak. The actions President Biden introduced in the present day will assist strengthen our provide chains and make sure that the US is a frontrunner in producing the vitality applied sciences which might be important to our future success. They may even assist speed up DoD’s transition towards clear vitality applied sciences that may assist strengthen army functionality whereas creating good jobs for American employees.”

The Division of Vitality says exercising the DPA authority will let the federal authorities spend money on corporations with the capability for producing clear vitality and putting in clear vitality capabilities for shoppers.

Some Democrats praised the president’s strikes, together with Sen. Ed Markey, chairman of the Senate Surroundings and Public Works Subcommittee on Clear Air, Local weather, and Nuclear Security.

“President Biden’s choice to invoke the Protection Manufacturing Act to bolster the clear vitality business will make our nation safer and extra resilient for years to return,” Markey mentioned. “By investing within the clear vitality that can energy our nation’s future – from photo voltaic panels to warmth pumps to wash vitality applied sciences – the President is answering our name for quick motion to decrease vitality costs, fortify our independence from a corrupt international oil market, increase American manufacturing, create good-paying jobs, ship a more healthy setting, and construct a extra resilient financial system. I’ll proceed to struggle alongside local weather warriors from throughout the nation and work with my colleagues in Congress to ship the great local weather justice and clear vitality motion we have to meet the magnitude of the local weather disaster head-on.”