Biden lays wreath and delivers Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery

President Biden pays tribute to America’s fallen service members Monday, laying a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery and ship a Memorial Day tackle. The annual ceremony to honor those that gave the last word sacrifice comes after the president grieved with the shattered group of Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday.

Mr. Biden mourned privately for 3 hours with anguished households of the 19 schoolchildren and two lecturers killed by a gunman. Confronted with chants of “do one thing” as he departed a church service, Mr. Biden pledged: “We are going to.”

At Robb Elementary Faculty, Mr. Biden visited a memorial of 21 white crosses — one for every of these killed — and first girl Jill Biden added a bouquet of white flowers to these already positioned in entrance of the college signal. The couple then considered particular person altars erected in reminiscence of every scholar, the primary girl touching the kids’s pictures as they moved alongside the row.

After visiting the memorial, Mr. Biden attended Mass at Sacred Coronary heart Catholic Church, the place a number of victims’ households are members, and one of many households was in attendance.

As Mr. Biden departed church to satisfy privately with relations, a crowd of about 100 folks started chanting “do one thing.” Mr. Biden answered, “We are going to,” as he obtained into his automotive. It was his solely public remark throughout roughly seven hours in Uvalde.