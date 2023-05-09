President Biden recently had a meeting with congressional leaders, such as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, to discuss the matter of raising the debt limit. The discussion did not lead to any agreement on Tuesday, but another meeting has been scheduled for Friday. Nancy Cordes presents the details on CBS News. Receive prompt notification of breaking news, live events, and unique coverage by activating browser notifications. Opt-in now!
Biden meets with congressional leaders on debt limit
