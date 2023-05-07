Texas

Biden prepares to meet with congressional leaders over debt limit standoff

May 7, 2023
BC_Reporter

President Biden is scheduled to meet with congressional leaders this week to address the ongoing debt limit standoff. The Republican-controlled House recently approved a measure that would halt federal expenditure at 2022 levels. Christina Ruffini provides insight on this issue. Stay informed with timely notifications on breaking news and exclusive coverage by enabling browser notifications. Opt-in now.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram