A girl named Tara Reade, who had accused Joe Biden of sexual assault all through the 2020 presidential election, has expressed her need to realize Russian citizenship and has gave the impression in Moscow for the similar. Tara, who had in the past labored in Biden’s congressional workplace in 1993, shared that she sought after to stick in Russia since a Republican lawmaker had knowledgeable her of being in bodily threat. She arrived in Russia as a tourist. In an interview broadcasted by means of the Russian press outlet, Sputnik, she discussed that she in any case felt secure and revered once you have off the aircraft in Moscow.

Tara had garnered media consideration in early 2020 after she claimed in a podcast that Joe Biden, who used to be a senator at the moment, had sexually assaulted her in a Capitol Hill hall in August 1993 when she used to be 29. Her accusation got here as Biden used to be making ready to run for the presidency in opposition to incumbent President Donald Trump, who additionally confronted accusations of sexual abuse and rape. However, Biden denied her allegations and stated that he had by no means assaulted her.

Tara Reade posing for a photograph all through an April 2019 interview with The Associated Press in Nevada City, Calif.

AP Photo / Donald Thompson



Tara shared that she had filed a grievance concerning the alleged incident, however no report has been discovered. A courtroom record from 1996 signifies that her ex-husband had discussed that she had complained of sexual harassment whilst operating below Mr. Biden. It has now not been showed whether or not her allegations had been ever investigated officially.

Tara known as herself a geopolitical analyst, and all through the Sputnik interview, she discussed that when making her allegations public in 2020, she used to be threatened with jail and threat to her lifestyles. She used to be additionally accused of being a Russian agent. Alongside Maria Butina, a member of Russia’s parliament who used to be arrested and imprisoned in Washington in July 2018, when she used to be accused of being a secret agent for Russia earlier than being launched in October 2019 and deported, Tara expressed her need to procure Russian citizenship. She discussed that she has all the time beloved Russia and does now not see it as an enemy. Tara, who additionally needs to retain her US citizenship, mentioned that her simplest request used to be to ‘observe for citizenship in Russia from Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation’, and promised to be a excellent citizen.

According to The Guardian, Tara expressed gratitude in opposition to Maria Butina, who supplied her with coverage when she felt unsafe, and mentioned that she ‘didn’t wish to stroll house and stroll right into a cage or be killed, that are her two possible choices.’