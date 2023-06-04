Texas

Biden signs deal to lift debt ceiling, avoid default

June 3, 2023
BC_Reporter

On Saturday, President Biden signed a bipartisan bill that includes lifting the debt ceiling and preventing a potential government default. News reports on the importance of the deal that will help avoid catastrophic consequences. Follow News for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram