Biden signs spending bill that includes $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid

President Biden has signed a $1.5 trillion spending invoice that funds the federal government by way of September and contains $13.6 billion in help to Ukraine.

The president signed the laws Friday, after the Senate handed it late Thursday night time by a 68-31 margin. The monetary help to Ukraine, which incorporates a number of billion {dollars} in humanitarian help, garnered bipartisan assist.

The president’s signing of the invoice Friday averts a partial authorities shutdown that will in any other case have occurred midnight Friday.

Mr. Biden is in Camp David this weekend, monitoring the conflict in Ukraine.

Friday morning, the president introduced the G7 nations and the U.S. are revoking Russia’s favored nation standing, permitting them impose tariffs and hampering Russia’s commerce with a lot of the world’s economic system. The U.S. can be blocking Russian imports of seafood, diamonds and vodka. The U.S. has additionally banned imports of Russian gasoline and oil.

The laws contains $730 billion in non-defense spending, a 6.7% enhance over fiscal yr 2021, which Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, head of the Senate Appropriations Committee, stated is the “largest enhance in 4 years.” It additionally supplies $782 billion in protection spending, a 5.6% enhance over final yr.

— Melissa Quinn contributed reporting

Trending Information