Biden to delivery primetime speech on guns Thursday, will urge Congress to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will communicate Thursday evening on the latest spate of mass shootings and his plans to press Congress “to go commonsense legal guidelines to fight the epidemic of gun violence that’s taking lives on daily basis,” the White Home introduced.
The 7:30 p.m. speech follows a mass taking pictures at an elementary faculty in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 college students and two academics, final week, in addition to one Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the place a gunman shot and killed 4 folks and himself at a medical workplace.