Biden to head to Brussels next week for show of unity with NATO leaders

Official White Home Photograph by Adam Schultz

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden will to journey to Brussels subsequent week to fulfill with NATO leaders in his first go to to Europe since Russian President Vladimir Putin started his violent invasion of Ukraine, the White Home introduced Tuesday.

On the present of unity on March 24, White Home press secretary Jen Psaki mentioned, Biden will “reaffirm our ironclad dedication to our NATO allies.”

His journey follows the prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic heading to Kyiv on Tuesday, as shelling continues there, in a present of help to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regardless of the hazard on the bottom.

Simply earlier than the White Home announcement, NATO Secretary-Normal Jens Stoltenberg tweeted, “I’ve convened a unprecedented Summit on 24 March at #NATO HQ. We’ll deal with #Russia’s invasion of #Ukraine, our robust help for Ukraine, and additional strengthening NATO’s deterrence & defence. At this vital time, North America & Europe should proceed to face collectively.”

This can be a creating story. Please test again for updates.

