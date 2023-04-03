Biden to kick off administration-wide ‘Investing in America’ tour

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden will kick off an administration-wide “Investing in America” tour with a trip to Minnesota on Tuesday, according to a White House official.

While in the North Star State, Biden will visit the Fridley headquarters of Cummins, which manufactures truck engines and alternative clean energy technology. During his remarks, the president will discuss how his “Investing in America” agenda is unleashing a manufacturing and innovation boom, building a clean energy economy and creating well paid jobs in communities like Fridley and elsewhere across the nation, the White House official said.

Since Biden took office in January 2021, companies have committed to invest more than $2 billion across Minnesota. The president’s visit on Tuesday will coincide with Cummins’ announcement that the company is investing $1 billion to expand its manufacturing in Indiana, North Carolina and New York, according to the White House official.

Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden will also travel to communities across the country this week as part of the “Investing in America” tour. Harris will go to Georgia, while the first lady will hit Michigan, Vermont, Colorado and Maine. Over the course of three weeks, the president and various members of his administration will cover more than 20 states, the White House official said.

The tour comes as Congress is on a two-week recess for the spring holidays. The Biden administration appears keen to visit Americans in their hometowns as lawmakers get the chance to hold their own local events.