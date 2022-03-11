Biden warns Russia will pay ‘severe price’ if it deploys chemical weapons

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Photographs

(WASHINGTON) — Whereas President Joe Biden has repeated that the U.S. won’t ship troops to Ukraine to struggle Russia, he warned Friday that “Russia would pay a extreme worth” if it used chemical weapons in Ukraine, elevating questions over what these penalties would seem like.

Biden introduced new commerce sanctions on Russia Friday and reiterated his place from the White Home that “we won’t struggle a battle in opposition to Russia in Ukraine,” however thus far, financial sanctions from the worldwide neighborhood haven’t stopped Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

The Biden administration has warned this week that Putin might use chemical or organic weapons, however officers have repeatedly refused to say if a chemical assault would cross a crimson line or whether or not they have intelligence that an assault is imminent.

“Your White Home has mentioned that — that Russia might use chemical weapons, or create a false flag operation to make use of them,” a reporter requested the president Friday. “What proof have you ever seen exhibiting that, and would the U.S. have a navy response if Putin does launch a chemical weapons assault?”

“I am not going to talk about intelligence,” Biden mentioned, “however Russia would pay a extreme worth in the event that they used chemical weapons.”

It was the one query he took earlier than leaving the room.

White Home deputy press secretary Andrew Bates, briefing reporters on Air Power One after the remarks, echoed Biden that there can be “extreme penalties,” but additionally declined to enter specifics about what these would seem like for Russia.

“They’ve used chemical weapons, which once more, they’re the one nation within the combine right here who possesses these, in Syria, and time once more, we have now warned about this specific pretext, and so it’s one thing that we’re taking note of,” he mentioned. “Russia is the one nation on this equation with a chemical and organic weapons program in violation of worldwide regulation.”

Russia escalates false chemical weapons claims

Russia, in the meantime, has doubled down on false claims that the U.S. helps Ukraine develop chemical or organic weapons, bringing the accusations to the world’s stage on the U.N. Safety Council Friday in an emergency session.

“I can foresee what the response might be from our Western colleagues, who I’m certain are going to be saying now that each one of this info is faux and Russian propaganda, however that is self-delusion and I don’t suppose this might be useful to the European folks in case there are outbreaks in Ukraine and neighboring states,” mentioned U.N. Ambassador for Russia Vassily Nebenzya.

Russia has not provided any credible info to help their claims, however an internet of disinformation unfold the conspiracy idea this week — heightening concern amongst U.S. and Ukrainian officers that Russia itself could also be planning to deploy chemical or organic weapons in opposition to Ukrainian targets or as a part of a so-called “false flag” operation.

“I’ll say this as soon as: Ukraine doesn’t have a organic weapons program, and there are not any Ukrainian organic weapons laboratories supported by the USA. Not close to Russia’s border or anyplace,” rebutted U.N. Ambassador for Linda Thomas-Greenfield. “Ukraine owns and operates its personal public well being laboratory infrastructure,” she continued. “It has completely nothing to do with organic weapons.”

Studies of Russia sending chem-bio fits to Ukraine

A senior administration official informed ABC Information Chief International Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz that apart from the so-called “false flag operations” — through which Russians are accusing Ukraine and the U.S. of a potential chemical or organic assault — the U.S. is receiving studies that the Russians are beginning to usher in chem-bio fits to Ukraine.

“We imagine it’s an ominous signal they’re probably doing it for canopy,” the official mentioned of the Russian pretext.

The official additionally mentioned that as a lot as one-fifth of the Russian drive is now “inoperable” — that means they’re both lifeless, wounded or do not have the help or tools wanted to proceed proper now — however there are nonetheless fears forces might take Kyiv because it wears down Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned in a televised tackle late Thursday, that Russia falsely accusing Ukraine of getting ready for a chemical assault “makes me actually fearful, as a result of we have been repeatedly satisfied if you wish to know Russia’s plans, take a look at what Russia accuses others of.”

Thomas Greenfield added Friday, “Actually, it’s Russia that has lengthy maintained a organic weapons program in violation of worldwide regulation. It’s Russia that has a well-documented historical past of utilizing chemical weapons. It’s Russia who’s the aggressor right here,” she mentioned, declaring the Kremlin’s current historical past of poisoning political enemies and supporting the Assad regime’s use of chemical weapons in Syria.

Pentagon pushes again in opposition to Russia’s false declare

A senior protection official mentioned Friday that regardless of the barrage of claims from China and Russia, the U.S. shouldn’t be serving to Ukraine create any chemical or organic weapons.

“We have now nothing to cover, and the one motive why we elevated the dialogue is as a result of the Russians and the Chinese language determined to lie about it — simply flat out lie,” the official added. However they might not provide any U.S. intelligence evaluation of the probability of Putin deploying chemical or organic weapons in Ukraine.

“We all know that the Russians have had — and we assess that they nonetheless have — a classy chemical and organic weapons program. I am not going to speak about intelligence assessments about what they might do with that program or what, if any, designs they could have on Ukraine in that regard,” the official mentioned.

A Pentagon official informed reporters Thursday it has “picked up indications that the Russians could possibly be making these claims — these false claims — about us and Ukrainian work in biodefense as a approach of making a pretext of their very own, to maybe use these sorts of brokers in an assault.”

Pressed on what “indications” they have been referring to, they added, “I’ve to depart it with you with indications, and [I’m] not going to be at liberty to go in additional element than that at present.”

Amid the looming risk, the World Well being Group has urged Ukraine to now destroy pathogen samples as a result of Russia’s battle within the nation dangers an “unintentional spill.”

“That is a part of us offering public well being recommendation to each nation to attempt to make sure there’s a minimized danger of any hurt to inhabitants due to any potential unintentional leak of pathogens,” mentioned WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević mentioned from Lviv, Ukraine.

ABC Information’ Conor Finnegan, Luis Martinez and Matt Seyler contributed to this report.

