Biden warns Russia will pay ‘severe price’ if it deploys chemical weapons

Whereas President Joe Biden has repeated that the U.S. won’t ship troops to Ukraine to battle Russia, he warned Friday that “Russia would pay a extreme value” if it used chemical weapons in Ukraine, elevating questions over what these penalties would seem like.
Biden introduced new commerce sanctions on Russia Friday and reiterated his place from the White Home that “we won’t battle a conflict towards Russia in Ukraine,” however to date, financial sanctions from the worldwide group haven’t stopped Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.
The Biden administration has warned this week that Putin may use chemical or organic weapons, however officers have repeatedly refused to say if a chemical assault would cross a crimson line or whether or not they have intelligence that an assault is imminent.
“Your White Home has mentioned that — that Russia might use chemical weapons, or create a false flag operation to make use of them,” a reporter requested the president Friday. “What proof have you ever seen displaying that, and would the U.S. have a navy response if Putin does launch a chemical weapons assault?”
“I am not going to discuss intelligence,” Biden mentioned, “however Russia would pay a extreme value in the event that they used chemical weapons.”
It was the one query he took earlier than leaving the room.
White Home deputy press secretary Andrew Bates, briefing reporters on Air Drive One after the remarks, echoed Biden that there can be “extreme penalties,” but additionally declined to enter specifics about what these would seem like for Russia.
“They’ve used chemical weapons, which once more, they’re the one nation within the combine right here who possesses these, in Syria, and time once more, we’ve got warned about this explicit pretext, and so it’s one thing that we’re paying attention to,” he mentioned. “Russia is the one nation on this equation with a chemical and organic weapons program in violation of worldwide legislation.”
Russia escalates false chemical weapons claims
Russia, in the meantime, has doubled down on false claims that the U.S. helps Ukraine develop chemical or organic weapons, bringing the accusations to the world’s stage on the U.N. Safety Council Friday in an emergency session.
“I can foresee what the response will likely be from our Western colleagues, who I’m positive are going to be saying now that every one of this info is faux and Russian propaganda, however that is self-delusion and I don’t assume this will likely be useful to the European individuals in case there are outbreaks in Ukraine and neighboring states,” mentioned U.N. Ambassador for Russia Vassily Nebenzya.
Russia has not equipped any credible info to assist their claims, however an internet of disinformation unfold the conspiracy idea this week — heightening concern amongst U.S. and Ukrainian officers that Russia itself could also be planning to deploy chemical or organic weapons towards Ukrainian targets or as a part of a so-called “false flag” operation.
“I’ll say this as soon as: Ukraine doesn’t have a organic weapons program, and there are not any Ukrainian organic weapons laboratories supported by the USA. Not close to Russia’s border or wherever,” rebutted U.N. Ambassador for Linda Thomas-Greenfield. “Ukraine owns and operates its personal public well being laboratory infrastructure,” she continued. “It has completely nothing to do with organic weapons.”
Studies of Russia sending chem-bio fits to Ukraine
A senior administration official instructed ABC Information Chief International Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz that apart from the so-called “false flag operations” — during which Russians are accusing Ukraine and the U.S. of a potential chemical or organic assault — the U.S. is receiving stories that the Russians are beginning to herald chem-bio fits to Ukraine.
“We consider it’s an ominous signal they’re probably doing it for canopy,” the official mentioned of the Russian pretext.
The official additionally mentioned that as a lot as one-fifth of the Russian drive is now “inoperable” — that means they’re both lifeless, wounded or haven’t got the assist or gear wanted to proceed proper now — however there are nonetheless fears forces may take Kyiv because it wears down Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned in a televised handle late Thursday, that Russia falsely accusing Ukraine of making ready for a chemical assault “makes me actually anxious, as a result of we have been repeatedly satisfied if you wish to know Russia’s plans, take a look at what Russia accuses others of.”
Thomas Greenfield added Friday, “The truth is, it’s Russia that has lengthy maintained a organic weapons program in violation of worldwide legislation. It’s Russia that has a well-documented historical past of utilizing chemical weapons. It’s Russia who’s the aggressor right here,” she mentioned, stating the Kremlin’s latest historical past of poisoning political enemies and supporting the Assad regime’s use of chemical weapons in Syria.
Pentagon pushes again towards Russia’s false declare
A senior protection official mentioned Friday that regardless of the barrage of claims from China and Russia, the U.S. will not be serving to Ukraine create any chemical or organic weapons.
“Now we have nothing to cover, and the one motive why we elevated the dialogue is as a result of the Russians and the Chinese language determined to lie about it — simply flat out lie,” the official added. However they’d not supply any U.S. intelligence evaluation of the probability of Putin deploying chemical or organic weapons in Ukraine.
“We all know that the Russians have had — and we assess that they nonetheless have — a classy chemical and organic weapons program. I am not going to speak about intelligence assessments about what they might do with that program or what, if any, designs they may have on Ukraine in that regard,” the official mentioned.
A Pentagon official instructed reporters Thursday it has “picked up indications that the Russians might be making these claims — these false claims — about us and Ukrainian work in biodefense as a approach of making a pretext of their very own, to maybe use these sorts of brokers in an assault.”
Pressed on what “indications” they had been referring to, they added, “I’ve to depart it with you with indications, and [I’m] not going to be at liberty to go in additional element than that as we speak.”
Amid the looming menace, the World Well being Group has urged Ukraine to now destroy pathogen samples as a result of Russia’s conflict within the nation dangers an “unintended spill.”
“That is a part of us offering public well being recommendation to each nation to attempt to make sure there’s a minimized threat of any hurt to inhabitants due to any potential unintended leak of pathogens,” mentioned WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević mentioned from Lviv, Ukraine.
ABC Information’ Conor Finnegan, Luis Martinez and Matt Seyler contributed to this report.