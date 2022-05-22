BidenhighlightsHyundaiannouncementof$10BUSinvestment

SEOUL,SouthKorea–PresidentJoeBidentendedtobothbusinessandsecurityinterestsSundayashewrappedupathree-dayvisittoSouthKorea,showcasingHyundai’spledgetoinvestatleast$10billioninelectricvehiclesandrelatedtechnologiesintheUnitedStates.
HealsosaidhewasnotconcernedaboutanypossibleprovocationbyNorthKoreawhileheistouringtheregion.
“WearepreparedforanythingNorthKoreadoes,”BidensaidbeforevisitingU.S.andSouthKoreantroopsservingtogetheronthepeninsula.
AskedifhehadamessageforNorthKoreanleaderKimJongUn,Bidenofferedaclippedresponse.
“Hello,”hesaid.“Period.”
Itwasanothersharpdeparturefromhispredecessor,PresidentDonaldTrump,whooncesaidhe“fellinlove”withKim.
BeforeleavingSouthKoreaandheadingtoJapan,BidenappearedwithHyundaichiefexecutiveEusiunChungtohighlightthecompany’sexpandedinvestmentintheUnitedStates,including$5.5billionforanelectricvehicleandbatteryfactoryinGeorgia.
“Electricvehiclesaregoodforourclimategoals,butthey’realsogoodforjobs,”Bidensaid.“Andthey’regoodforbusiness.”
Chungalsosaidhiscompanywouldspendanother$5billiononartificialintelligenceforautonomousvehiclesandothertechnologies.
ThemajorU.S.investmentbyaSouthKoreancompanywasareflectionofhowthecountriesareleveragingtheirlongstandingmilitarytiesintoabroadereconomicpartnership.
Earlierinhistrip,BidentouredacomputerchipplantrunbySamsung,theKoreanelectronicsgiantthatplanstobuilda$17billionproductionfacilityinTexas.
BidenhasmadegreatereconomiccooperationwithSouthKoreaapriority,sayingonSaturdaythat“itwillbringourtwocountriesevenclosertogether,cooperatingevenmorecloselythanwealreadydo,andhelpstrengthenoursupplychains,securethemagainstshocksandgiveoureconomiesacompetitiveedge.”
ThepandemicandRussia’sinvasionofUkraineinFebruaryhasforcedadeeperrethinkingofnationalsecurityandeconomicalliances.Coronavirusoutbreaksledtoshortagesofcomputerchips,autosandothergoodsthattheBidenadministrationsayscanultimatelybefixedbyhavingmoremanufacturingdomesticallyandwithtrustedallies.
Hyundai’sGeorgiafactoryisexpectedtoemploy8,100workersandproduceupto300,000vehiclesannually,withplansforconstructiontobeginearlynextyearandproductiontostartin2025neartheunincorporatedtownofEllabell.
ButtheHyundaiplantshowsthattherearealsotradeoffsasBidenpursueshiseconomicagenda.
Thepresidentearlierinhistermtriedtolinktheproductionofelectricvehiclestoautomakerswithunionizedworkers.Aspartofa$1.85trillionspendingproposalthatstalledintheSenate,BidenwantedextrataxcreditstogotothebuyersofEVsmadebyunionizedfactories.ThatwouldhaveprovidedaboosttotheunionizedautoplantownedbyGeneralMotorsCo.,FordMotorCo.andStellantisNVatavitalmomentwhenunionmembershipnationwidehasbeensteadilydecreasing.
DuringtheSamsungvisit,BidencalledonKoreancompaniesbuildingplantsintheU.S.tohireunionworkers.InadditiontoitscomingTexasplant,SamsunghasadealinplacewithStellantistobuildanelectricvehiclebatterymanufacturingplantintheU.S.
“IurgeSamsungandStellantisandanycompanyinvestingintheUnitedStatestoenterintopartnershipswithourmosthighlyskilledanddedicatedandengagedworkersyoucanfindanywhereintheworld:Americanunionmembers,”hesaid.
TheresofarhasbeennoguaranteethattheHyundaiGeorgiaplant’sworkerswillbeunionized.
Georgiaisa“right-to-work”state,whichmeansthatworkersmaynotberequiredtojoinaunionormakepaymentstoaunionasaconditionofemployment.
AHyundaispokespersondidnotrespondtoanemailaskingiftheGeorgiaplantwouldbeunionized.AseniorBidenadministrationofficial,whobriefedreportersontheconditionofanonymity,saidtherewasnocontradictionbetweenBidenencouraginginvestorstoembraceunionworkforceswhilehisadministrationdoes“whateveritcan”toencourageinvestmentandbringjobstotheU.S.
BeforeSunday’sannouncementwithHyundai,BidenattendedMassathishotelinSeoulalongwithsomeWhiteHousestaff.BidenwillalsomeetwithservicemembersandmilitaryfamiliesatOsanAirBaseandaddressU.S.andKoreantroops.BidenandKoreanPresidentYoonSookYeolonSaturdayannouncedtheywillconsiderexpandedjointmilitaryexercisestodeterthenuclearthreatposedbyNorthKorea.
ThepushtowarddeterrencebyBidenandYoon,whoislessthantwoweeksintohispresidency,marksashiftbytheleadersfromtheirpredecessors.TrumphadconsideredscrappingtheexercisesandexpressedaffectionforNorthKorea’sKim.AndthelastSouthKoreanpresident,MoonJae-in,remainedcommittedtodialoguewithKimtotheendofhistermdespitebeingrepeatedlyrebuffedbytheNorth.
BidendecidedtoskipavisittothedemilitarizedzoneontheNorthandSouth’sborder,aregularstopforU.S.presidentswhenvisitingSeoul.Instead,Biden,whohadvisitedtheDMZasvicepresident,wasmoreinterestedinvisitingOsantoseeaninstallation“wheretherubberhitstheroad”forU.S.andSouthKoreantroopsmaintainingsecurityonthepeninsula,saidWhiteHousenationalsecurityadviserJakeSullivan.
YooncampaignedonapromisetostrengthentheU.S.-SouthKorearelationship.HereiteratedatadinneronSaturdayinBiden’shonorthatitwashisgoaltomovetherelationship“beyondsecurity”issueswithNorthKorea,whichhavelongdominatedtherelationship.
“Iwilltryanddesignanewfuturevisionofourallianceswithyou,Mr.President,”Yoonsaid.
BidenheadstoTokyolaterSunday.OnMonday,hewillmeetwithJapanesePrimeMinisterFumioKishidaandlayouthisvisionfornegotiatinganewtradeagreementcalledtheIndo-PacificEconomicFramework.
Acentralthemeforthetrip,Biden’sfirsttoAsiaaspresident,istotightenU.S.alliancesinthePacifictocounterChina’sinfluenceintheregion.
ButwithintheBidenadministration,there’sanongoingdebateaboutwhethertoliftsomeofthe$360billioninTrump-eratariffsonChina.U.S.TreasurySecretaryJanetYellenrecentlysaidsomeofthetariffsaredoingmoreharmtoU.S.businessandconsumersthantheyaretoChina.
OnTuesday,JapanwillhostBidenatasummitfortheQuad,afour-countrystrategicalliancethatalsoincludesAustraliaandIndia.TheU.S.presidentwillthenreturntoWashington.
———
AssociatedPresswritersChrisMegerianandDarleneSupervilleinWashingtoncontributedtothisreport.