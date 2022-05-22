BidenhighlightsHyundaiannouncementof$10BUSinvestment

Business

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
SEOUL,SouthKorea–PresidentJoeBidentendedtobothbusinessandsecurityinterestsSundayashewrappedupathree-dayvisittoSouthKorea,showcasingHyundai’spledgetoinvestatleast$10billioninelectricvehiclesandrelatedtechnologiesintheUnitedStates.

HealsosaidhewasnotconcernedaboutanypossibleprovocationbyNorthKoreawhileheistouringtheregion.

“WearepreparedforanythingNorthKoreadoes,”BidensaidbeforevisitingU.S.andSouthKoreantroopsservingtogetheronthepeninsula.

AskedifhehadamessageforNorthKoreanleaderKimJongUn,Bidenofferedaclippedresponse.

“Hello,”hesaid.“Period.”

Itwasanothersharpdeparturefromhispredecessor,PresidentDonaldTrump,whooncesaidhe“fellinlove”withKim.

BeforeleavingSouthKoreaandheadingtoJapan,BidenappearedwithHyundaichiefexecutiveEusiunChungtohighlightthecompany’sexpandedinvestmentintheUnitedStates,including$5.5billionforanelectricvehicleandbatteryfactoryinGeorgia.

“Electricvehiclesaregoodforourclimategoals,butthey’realsogoodforjobs,”Bidensaid.“Andthey’regoodforbusiness.”

Chungalsosaidhiscompanywouldspendanother$5billiononartificialintelligenceforautonomousvehiclesandothertechnologies.

ThemajorU.S.investmentbyaSouthKoreancompanywasareflectionofhowthecountriesareleveragingtheirlongstandingmilitarytiesintoabroadereconomicpartnership.

Earlierinhistrip,BidentouredacomputerchipplantrunbySamsung,theKoreanelectronicsgiantthatplanstobuilda$17billionproductionfacilityinTexas.

BidenhasmadegreatereconomiccooperationwithSouthKoreaapriority,sayingonSaturdaythat“itwillbringourtwocountriesevenclosertogether,cooperatingevenmorecloselythanwealreadydo,andhelpstrengthenoursupplychains,securethemagainstshocksandgiveoureconomiesacompetitiveedge.”

ThepandemicandRussia’sinvasionofUkraineinFebruaryhasforcedadeeperrethinkingofnationalsecurityandeconomicalliances.Coronavirusoutbreaksledtoshortagesofcomputerchips,autosandothergoodsthattheBidenadministrationsayscanultimatelybefixedbyhavingmoremanufacturingdomesticallyandwithtrustedallies.

Hyundai’sGeorgiafactoryisexpectedtoemploy8,100workersandproduceupto300,000vehiclesannually,withplansforconstructiontobeginearlynextyearandproductiontostartin2025neartheunincorporatedtownofEllabell.

ButtheHyundaiplantshowsthattherearealsotradeoffsasBidenpursueshiseconomicagenda.

Thepresidentearlierinhistermtriedtolinktheproductionofelectricvehiclestoautomakerswithunionizedworkers.Aspartofa$1.85trillionspendingproposalthatstalledintheSenate,BidenwantedextrataxcreditstogotothebuyersofEVsmadebyunionizedfactories.ThatwouldhaveprovidedaboosttotheunionizedautoplantownedbyGeneralMotorsCo.,FordMotorCo.andStellantisNVatavitalmomentwhenunionmembershipnationwidehasbeensteadilydecreasing.

DuringtheSamsungvisit,BidencalledonKoreancompaniesbuildingplantsintheU.S.tohireunionworkers.InadditiontoitscomingTexasplant,SamsunghasadealinplacewithStellantistobuildanelectricvehiclebatterymanufacturingplantintheU.S.

“IurgeSamsungandStellantisandanycompanyinvestingintheUnitedStatestoenterintopartnershipswithourmosthighlyskilledanddedicatedandengagedworkersyoucanfindanywhereintheworld:Americanunionmembers,”hesaid.

TheresofarhasbeennoguaranteethattheHyundaiGeorgiaplant’sworkerswillbeunionized.

Georgiaisa“right-to-work”state,whichmeansthatworkersmaynotberequiredtojoinaunionormakepaymentstoaunionasaconditionofemployment.

AHyundaispokespersondidnotrespondtoanemailaskingiftheGeorgiaplantwouldbeunionized.AseniorBidenadministrationofficial,whobriefedreportersontheconditionofanonymity,saidtherewasnocontradictionbetweenBidenencouraginginvestorstoembraceunionworkforceswhilehisadministrationdoes“whateveritcan”toencourageinvestmentandbringjobstotheU.S.

BeforeSunday’sannouncementwithHyundai,BidenattendedMassathishotelinSeoulalongwithsomeWhiteHousestaff.BidenwillalsomeetwithservicemembersandmilitaryfamiliesatOsanAirBaseandaddressU.S.andKoreantroops.BidenandKoreanPresidentYoonSookYeolonSaturdayannouncedtheywillconsiderexpandedjointmilitaryexercisestodeterthenuclearthreatposedbyNorthKorea.

ThepushtowarddeterrencebyBidenandYoon,whoislessthantwoweeksintohispresidency,marksashiftbytheleadersfromtheirpredecessors.TrumphadconsideredscrappingtheexercisesandexpressedaffectionforNorthKorea’sKim.AndthelastSouthKoreanpresident,MoonJae-in,remainedcommittedtodialoguewithKimtotheendofhistermdespitebeingrepeatedlyrebuffedbytheNorth.

BidendecidedtoskipavisittothedemilitarizedzoneontheNorthandSouth’sborder,aregularstopforU.S.presidentswhenvisitingSeoul.Instead,Biden,whohadvisitedtheDMZasvicepresident,wasmoreinterestedinvisitingOsantoseeaninstallation“wheretherubberhitstheroad”forU.S.andSouthKoreantroopsmaintainingsecurityonthepeninsula,saidWhiteHousenationalsecurityadviserJakeSullivan.

YooncampaignedonapromisetostrengthentheU.S.-SouthKorearelationship.HereiteratedatadinneronSaturdayinBiden’shonorthatitwashisgoaltomovetherelationship“beyondsecurity”issueswithNorthKorea,whichhavelongdominatedtherelationship.

“Iwilltryanddesignanewfuturevisionofourallianceswithyou,Mr.President,”Yoonsaid.

BidenheadstoTokyolaterSunday.OnMonday,hewillmeetwithJapanesePrimeMinisterFumioKishidaandlayouthisvisionfornegotiatinganewtradeagreementcalledtheIndo-PacificEconomicFramework.

Acentralthemeforthetrip,Biden’sfirsttoAsiaaspresident,istotightenU.S.alliancesinthePacifictocounterChina’sinfluenceintheregion.

ButwithintheBidenadministration,there’sanongoingdebateaboutwhethertoliftsomeofthe$360billioninTrump-eratariffsonChina.U.S.TreasurySecretaryJanetYellenrecentlysaidsomeofthetariffsaredoingmoreharmtoU.S.businessandconsumersthantheyaretoChina.

OnTuesday,JapanwillhostBidenatasummitfortheQuad,afour-countrystrategicalliancethatalsoincludesAustraliaandIndia.TheU.S.presidentwillthenreturntoWashington.

AssociatedPresswritersChrisMegerianandDarleneSupervilleinWashingtoncontributedtothisreport.





